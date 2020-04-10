Due to anticipated bad weather on Easter Sunday, the Waverly city-wide Easter egg hunt will be held instead from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
There will be hundreds of decorated wooden eggs hidden in yards around the city to drive or walk by to count. There are also five golden eggs. Take a picture with all five and be entered for one of five prizes.
A map of the route will be posted at the We're All In This Together, Waverly Facebook page Friday night. The Easter Bunny will also be cruising around at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.