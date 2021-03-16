The City of Waverly has open lots in the Community Gardens located at 317 Fourth St. NW, available for rent and is now accepting new rentals.
These are sets of three raised beds per lot. Each raised bed is 4 by 12 feet totaling 144 square feet of garden space.
Lots are tilled in early April and available for gardening April through October. The lot rental fee is $30 per year with a $50 deposit. The deposit is returned at the end of each season providing the lots are cleaned up and water keys are returned. A garden contract must be completed each year to rent a lot.
If interested in a Community Garden lot, contact Waverly Leisure Services at 200 First St. NW, or call 319-352-6263.