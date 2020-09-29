This year, Waverly area social service groups and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank received 8,974 pounds of fresh and nutritious produce that was grown and donated from the Waverly Community Sharing Garden and Orchard. That would feed over 7,000 people for a day.
This is the 10th year for the project, and the past four years has donated over 16 tons of produce to needy area families. The project is a joint partnership between the City of Waverly, plus Bremer County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and their Master Gardeners.
The garden and orchard are on lots provided by the city that were devastated by the 2008 Cedar River Flood. It relies totally on grants, donations, and volunteers for the project.