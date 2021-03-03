Food trucks have been booming all over the country, popping up at festivals, as well as street corners offering their varied fares to hungry customers.
The City of Waverly has seen the influx of mobile food vendors over the last year, whether they establish the business or a merchant hosts one on their premises. Staff prepared a new ordinance that would replace a current chapter that covers peddlers, solicitors and transient merchants to include the culinary conveyors.
The Waverly City Council approved the new Chapter 53 of City Code on first reading Monday night unanimously. However, discussion did get into some of the nuts and bolts of the rules that could lead to edits in the second and third readings.
Much of the changes in the code involve adding food trucks into the existing rules, while also creating a new chapter covering them. The section includes the requirement a food truck vendor must obtain a one-year license, with each vendor acquiring their own permit.
However, exemptions for licensing would apply to catering businesses, grilling and other food prep activities outdoors on a restaurant’s own property, concession stands and vendors that are part of a community event like Waverly Heritage Days or the Bremer County Fair.
The new rules also state that the mobile eatery cannot be on a public property except when part of a special event. Trucks also cannot be left unattended, unless they’re on the owner’s property.
Another edit to the new chapter was moving several exceptions to the rules from a chapter covering non-profit and charitable organizations, i.e., Boy and Girl Scouts, school groups and churches, to being included in the full exemption section. That part now also includes fireworks stands and auctioneers, which are both licensed by the State of Iowa.
The full text of the ordinance can be found on the city’s agenda website, waverly.civicweb.net, and search for Ordinance 1089.
Ward 2 Councilman Kris Glaser wondered how the ordinance, both current and as amended, would apply to the Tropic-Sno stand that is located in the parking lot of the now-closed Waverly Bowl Inn.
“Would this have a negative impact to their business, because they’re in a trailer?” Glaser asked. “Is it those kind of businesses that we’re targeting to get a permit or make it permanent?”
City Clerk Carla Guyer said the sno-cone business would simply need to have a current inspection from the Black Hawk County Board of Health, which covers Bremer County as well. And since it doesn’t have hot foods, there would not be needed a fire inspection.
“If they pass the same inspection they always had, it should not affect them at all,” Guyer said. “They would have to fill out the application and everything, but that’s really only addition that they would have to do on this.”
She added current code doesn’t cover mobile kitchens, which is what the changes would do.
“We had to do a lot of research and figure out exactly how we could regulate the food trucks in town to keep our citizens safe,” she said, “and also allow them the opportunity to experience some of those opportunities.
“There’s not a whole lot of restrictions, other than the inspections by the Black Hawk County Board of Health and the fire (department), but really the only thing is that they can’t park on a right of way or public property.”
Council members recalled some mobile vendors had parked near Bremer Avenue businesses over the years. Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow recalled someone selling hot dogs and bratwurst next to Jim’s Shell Station Museum a few summers ago, and Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen said several Fridays, different food trucks parked across from the current Century 21 office last fall during lunch.
“I never made it there, but I remember seeing the signs for them,” Birgen said.
At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe added that Waverly Health Center, where she works as a clinical psychiatrist, has also hosted food trucks there, as well as Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. Guyer said Waverly-Shell Rock High School had one in its parking lot for an event one of the spirit squads held.
One provision in the new rule includes that the playing of music is prohibited. Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas wondered if that applied to ice cream trucks which usually play kaleidoscope-type tunes to attract the kids while driving through the neighborhood.
“We can change that right now, Ann, you and me,” At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider said. “Let’s line that out. I don’t know how you can word that, how many decibels?”
Guyer clarified that whenever music is played by a business, royalties need to be paid. She wasn’t sure if streaming services like Spotify is included in that deal, and using a radio station is not a way to avoid that provision.
“We have to pay extra at the swimming pool to play music there,” she added.
At the start of discussion, Glaser said when he read the text of the ordinance, he thought of how Drenkow would enjoy going through it.
“He seems to really like city ordinances and finds all of the fun words to pick apart,” Glaser said, as many of the other members chuckled.