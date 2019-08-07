The Waverly City Council approved during Monday’s meeting a 6-acre plat of the Hanawalt Farms property that a moment earlier had a third reading for rezoning green-lighted from agricultural to light-industrial to make way for a business that will be located there.
As part of the action, the west 50 feet of the property will be given to the city to be included as part of the right of way for 39th Street Northeast. The latter was necessary for the street to conform to city street specifications.
At-Large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein asked City Attorney and Economic Development Director Bill Werger to explain the right-of-way process. Werger said 39th Street is expected to be a “future collector street.”
“It would be good to have (the right of way) to be 100 feet wide,” Werger said. “We asked for this owner to give us the extra 17 feet. What we did was we got 50 feet to confirm the original (property) to the center line (of the street), so it would include 33 (feet) and an additional 17 feet.”
He said the additional portion of the deeded land for the right of way will be where the city will place a sanitary sewer line that would go to the property. The portion of the land was “dedicated” to the city, not purchased, Werger added.
According to a memo prepared by Werger, a potential buyer of the 6-acre plat would use the land for an implement dealership. In the minutes of the June 20 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting that was included with the July 1 City Council agenda, Titan Machinery’s location at the intersection of Fourth Street and 29th Avenue Southwest was mentioned as not being a good fit for an implement dealership.
No one with the city nor Titan’s corporate offices would confirm that company is buying the land from Hanawalt.
In related business, the council approved a resolution to set an Aug. 12 consultation meeting with representatives from the Bremer County Board of Supervisors and the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board and a Sept. 9 public hearing to create a fifth amendment to the city’s Unified Urban Renewal Plan.
The Hanawalt property will be included in the plan for the first time, along with the rights of way for Iowa Highway 3 and 39th Street Northeast, while four properties on Fourth Street Southwest are being put back into the plan, as they hadn’t been developed over the last 20 years.
The sewer project on 39th Street is the proposed project is also being included in this amendment. Werger said the city wanted to be able to use Tax Increment Financing dollars on the sewer buildout.
“We haven’t decided how we’re going to fund that project,” he said, “but it would give us the opportunity to use TIF funds for that.”
Also, the council approved the purchases of five pieces of equipment for the Waverly Municipal Golf Course. Three of them are being purchased from MTI Distributing, of Bettendorf, while the other two are coming from Van Wall Equipment, of Rock Island, Illinois.
MTI is selling the city an MDX Vanguard Utility Vehicle for $6,953.79, a Reel Master 3575 fairway mower for $44,204 and a three-wheel self-powered aerifier for $23,542.27. Van Wall will provide a John Deere 2020A Pro Gator utility vehicle with an HD 200 sprayer attachment for $36,900, and a 2500 B greens mower for $29,100. The total of the purchases is $140,700.06.
Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan informed the council the equipment is being purchased through a loan through First National Bank, which the first payment for Fiscal Year 2020 will be $50,000.
“My understanding of (the loan) is to keep the budget from real highs, at different times, under peaks and valleys, if you will,” Rirodan said. “We do this loan so that it’s $50,000 each year for three years, and so the budget kind of stays flat.”
Ward 2 Councilman Dan McKenzie thought the loan was a good plan.
“It’s a good way of keeping things somewhat in check or level as far as the budgeting process is concerned,” McKenzie said.