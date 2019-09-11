The Waverly City Council on Monday accepted a programming agreement with the Iowa Northland Regional Transportation Authority to provide $184,000 in Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funding for a bike trail on the west end of the city.
The resolution was approved on a 5-0 vote with At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe and Ward 2 Councilman Dan McKenzie absent.
The money would be put toward the construction of the final half-mile of the Rolling Prairie Trail through Waverly on 10th Avenue Southwest between Heritage Way and 16th Street Southwest. When that segment is completed in 2021, there will be a 40-mile, hard-surface bike trail from Bristow to Readlyn.
Currently, the Iowa Department of Transportation is paving the shoulders of Iowa Highway 3 for the trail. Crews have expanded several bridges along the highway, and they are making overlays along Heritage Way south of West Bremer Avenue.
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen wanted a better explanation about the two types of funding the city has applied for — TAP and the State Recreational Trails (SRT) funding.
“It seems that we’re applying for money so that someone else will pay for this, but we don’t want both of them?” Birgen said.
City Engineer Mike Cherry said there are major differences between TAP and SRT. One is the source, with TAP being from the regional authority under the auspices of the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG), and the other being the state.
The other is where the funds can be applied.
“Our COG’s (Council of Governments) policy is not to pay for engineering expenses, only construction,” Cherry said. “The State Recreational Trails funding does allow funds to be used for engineering, design and construction administration.
“We have made applications for State Recreational Trails funding. If awarded, then the regional TAP funding would go back into the pool of funds available for other, more regional, trail-type projects.”
He said the state would be able to provide approximately $35,000 more if the city’s application in June 2020 for SRT gets approved. The local share would be reduced to $75,000 from the current $110,000. The estimated project cost is $294,000.
Cherry said the state scored Waverly among the highest of the communities that were not awarded SRT funds.
“That seems to happen a lot,” Birgen quipped.
“We were very close,” Cherry said, “and we think that we have an opportunity. This is a Fiscal Year 2021 project, so there is an opportunity to apply for State Recreational Trails funding about eight months from now.”
Cherry and Birgen agreed that since the state didn’t award Waverly an SRT grant, some funding needed to be secured.
Mayor Dean Soash asked how Cherry came up with the $35,000 figure for project administration and inspection by the city in the expenditures.
“It seems to be an integral part of all projects,” Soash observed.
Cherry said the default source of funding for engineering of city projects is usually a split evenly between the water and sewer accounts.
“If we are doing a trail project, we are going to assign our time to this project, and our time will be offset by the local funding stream, which might be Local Option Sales Tax or it might be CIP (capital improvement project) funding, as designated here,” Cherry said. “I would not be really appropriate for the water and sewer fund to cover the engineering and project administration on a trail project or a street project or work in the cemetery or golf course or elsewhere where we supply support.”
He added that his department also charges its time to assist on disaster projects accordingly, for example the Flood of 2008. That would make it an eligible, reimbursable expense for the city.
“If we don’t have a policy to do that, you can’t just change it when you get into a (Federal Emergency Management Agency) project,” he said. “This has been our budgetary process probably for more than 20 years.”
To clarify, Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow confirmed that the figure Cherry included for the expenses is the estimate for the time his department would work on the project.
In other business, the council approved the completion of a pedestrian ramp outside of Waverly-Shell Rock High School and West Cedar Elementary at a total cost of $14,407, with $1,000 as administrative costs and $13,407 to Feldman Concrete of Dyersville.
Back on April 15, a group of W-SR High School students came before the council to request the curb in front of the high school be cut to allow for disabled access of the crosswalk that leads to that door. They told the council that the nearest pedestrian ramp was at the intersection of 16th Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest.
They pointed out there was a ramp on the other side of Fourth Avenue at the crosswalk in question, but there was still a full curb in front of the main high school entrance.
The council worked with Feldman, who was doing other projects in town already, to get a contract initially for $11,756 to work on the high school ramp as well as two that lead to a crossing of 15th Street Northwest between West Cedar and Waverly Homes.
Birgen checked out the ramp at the high school and found it to be satisfactory. At-Large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein commended the students for bringing the issue before the council.
“Thank you to those ambitious youth,” Waldstein said.
Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas tied the kids’ effort to the spirit of Wednesday’s Day of Caring.
“That was (discussed) within their class, that they were looking at it,” Kangas said. “They definitely identified a need.”
Drenkow was impressed with the speed in which the project went from concept to completion in less than five months.
“It is my experience on the council has been typically, these take several years to plan out and bid out and get finished,” he said. “My compliments to the city staff for moving so quickly on this, that they were able to get this finished up before the school year started.”
“Just,” Birgen added.
Guest council person Len Jentz, the owner of the Waverly Pizza Ranch, who has a disabled child, added Waverly is one of the leading communities that take Americans with Disabilities Act issues head-on.
“It makes life so much easier everywhere we go,” Jentz said.