The Waverly Police Department on Monday received City Council approval to purchase 35 new firearms from Sig Sauer and sell off its current arsenal to a local dealer to modernize its gear for the first time in a decade.
WPD will buy 18 P320 9mm pistols and 17 SIGM400 rifles, along with accessories including rifle suppressors and optics for both types of gun. The new purchases will replace the current P226 and P229 .40-caliber pistols the WPD had bought in 2010 and a myriad of rifles the department had owned since 2002.
The purchase price of the new firearms is $51,528.20, but WPD Chief Rich Pursell said Davison Gun Shop in Janesville will buy the existing guns for $10,350, putting the net expenditure at $41,178.20.
At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider sought clarification of the figures, whether police would expend the full purchase amount and then get back the funds from Davison. Pursell said that would be the case.
“We’re not selling back to the same folks that we’re buying (the new guns) from,” Pursell said. “We’ll have the revenue coming in of the $10,350.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen wondered if the purchasing was coming from the police department’s budget, or if there was a different source.
“A lot of times, you see the funding where it’s coming from,” Birgen said.
Pursell said the department is expensing the purchase out of the capital equipment fund. He and City Administrator James Bronner had spoken with Finance Director Jessica Mayer about finding money from a local relief fund.
“We have access now that we originally budgeted for, and so we have room to make this purchase,” the chief said. “James and I kind of look for those opportunities to buy things when we have that available funding as opposed to adversely affecting budgets in the future.”
In answering a follow-up question from Ward 2 Councilman Kris Glaser, Pursell said the grant received that went toward the firearm purchase was $200,000. Bronner added the buyback of the guns from Davison, a Federal Firearms Law-approved dealer, will be netted back to the city.
“We just prefer to sell them outright to a dealer,” Pursell continued. “He knows the rules and regulations for that. We just didn’t want to get into the business of doing that.”
According to background information in Pursell’s memo to the council, the new P320 pistols are an improvement of the P226s and P229s because they can be customized to fit different hand sizes, especially to those of slighter-statured officers.
Also, their firing actions are better for the patrolmen and women. While the P226s and P229s are double action with a longer initial trigger pull, the P320s are striker action with a lighter trigger and less recoil. Plus, the 9mm ammunition is more popular than the .40-caliber and is more effective.
For the long guns, Pursell noted the department had inconsistently purchased rifles over the last two decades, resulting in three different brands in service. The memo notes that replacing them all with the SIGM400 would bring consistency throughout the force, and the department’s armorer being trained in just one system.
Glaser had heard concerns from residents about the timing of the purchase.
“Is this something that we need now or is this something that we can wait on?” Glaser relayed. “I’ll also add if we were to wait on it, would that grant fund still be available?”
Pursell said the money is already in the city’s coffers.
“Whether we take it from that difference now or we delay it after July, we’ll still be using it in the same manner,” the city’s top cop said. “These are not an addition. These are one-for-one replacements of weapons that we currently have.”
Bronner said the current guns are at least a decade old, and technology has advanced in armaments over that time.
“This is probably one of the longest assets that the police department holds,” he said. “We see it as no different than replacing tools for any other department. It’s on a rotation of about a decade, the rifles were about 20 years (old), and they were up roughly for this (time) last year.
“With the massive amount of capital last year we were looking at going through, with the debt that had come through, we pushed it to this year. You can certainly hold it off, the source of funding is the same, the result’s the same. It was just the timing of it.”
Bronner added the guns still need to be shipped in, so there may be a lag before they’re in service. Mayor Adam Hoffman, who also has some law enforcement experience, said there would be crossover training that needs to be done for the new firearms as well.
“You just don’t give a new weapon to an officer and have them hit the streets with it,” Hoffman said. “You need to become acclimated to it.”
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow noted when he saw the memo, he had some worries about the additional weapons.
“Are we going to invade Shell Rock?” Drenkow joked, relating to his initial reaction. “And then, I saw we were replacing our current weapons.”
He asked Pursell about the expected life for the new weapons. Pursell said they’re looking at the pistols to go about 10 years while the rifles can last about 15, due to the longer guns’ lack of exposure to the elements.
“Some people may question the timing of that,” Pursell said, “but law enforcement, we turn over our weapons a little bit quicker than maybe a citizen, because they are out in the elements every day.
“There are fewer rounds that we put through the rifles, so that will give us the extra five to 10 years on those.”
Hoffman wondered why there weren’t shotguns in the purchase order. Pursell said the department has moved away from them when it purchased the rifles.
“It takes more of a distance and a controlled-fire aspect,” the chief said. “You’re a lot more precise with a rifle.”