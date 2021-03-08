The Waverly City Council on March 1 awarded construction contracts to a pair of contractors for long-planned projects near the Cedar River to be done this spring and summer.
First, the council approved a bid from Lodge Construction, of Mason City, to redo First Street Northwest from West Bremer Avenue to Fifth Avenue Northwest, adjacent to Kohlmann Park. Then, they OK’d a pact with Cardinal Construction, of Waterloo, to build a new shelter at South Riverside Park.
Lodge was the lowest bidder of nine for the projected $1.1 million project with a bid of $960,027.10. That was just $424.31 less than the second-place bidder, Croell Inc., of New Hampton, which has a plant in Waverly.
Most of the bids were around $1 million, with the highest, $1,546,953, coming from Tschiggfre Excavating of Dubuque. Bidding was conducted by the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Work on the street is expected to be done over the summer.
At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider was concerned over the nearly $600,000 difference between the low and the high bids.
“That seems kind of wide to me,” Schneider observed. “I don’t have the reference that (city staff does) on that. Is that wide, or is that just me?”
City Engineer Mike Cherry said Tschiggfre may have submitted a “Hail Mary pass” when they bid on the project.
“They may not have put a lot of thought or effort into it and just threw something out there, not knowing how many others were bidding,” Cherry said.
“It was very close bidding between the first and second contractor and then extremely close between the third and fourth. Between the first and second, this is probably the closest bids that I’ve seen, with only .04% separation between first and second.”
The third-place bid was $1,026,432 from K. Cunningham Construction Co. Inc., of Cedar Falls, and fourth was $1,026,525 from Wicks Construction Inc., of Decorah.
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow said that a substantial portion of the project is being covered by the State of Iowa. Cherry said it’s $450,000 of Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) Swap funds from the federal government administered by the IDOT that will be applied.
When asked for clarification from Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore, Cherry said the city is responsible for approximately $750,000 for the project.
For the South Riverside shelter, Cardinal Construction offered a bid of $363,000 as part of a renaissance project at the park, which also included the rehabilitation of the old exchange building nearby. The new structure will be located where an old farmers’ warehouse building used to stand.
There were two bids received on the project, with Steege Construction, of Waverly, submitting a price tag of $377,734.
An alternative of a standing seam roof on the shelter was rejected. Cardinal had offered to do that addition for $33,600, while Steege bid $10,500 for that.
Drenkow — who frequently comments on verbiage in memos, resolutions or ordinances to finese the wordsmithing — asked Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan if a landscaping project was meant to be done late winter or early spring 2022, even though it said spring 2021.
“We were hoping to get that bid out here in the next four to six weeks,” Riordan said. “That’s why I still had it listed as late winter into early spring. That is still this year, ’21.
“It’s going to directly follow the building of the shelter. The bid will be going out in the next few weeks.”
Riordan added that with the two bids received, the project was already bumping against the budgeted $363,000, and he didn’t want to have the alternative roof added to it.
“It wouldn’t have quite that much, because the other bid would have just been a couple thousand less had we gone with a standing-seam metal roof,” he said. “This would’ve been a total of $396,000 if we did that. The other bid (Steege) would have been in the high-380 range. We didn’t want to go that high for this shelter.”