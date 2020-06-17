The Waverly City Council on Monday gave its final approval for the rezoning of a portion of the new Bremer County Fairgrounds from agricultural to light industrial.
The parcel is located on the east side of 39th Street Northeast and sits north of a 35-acre parcel that the Bremer County Fair Association purchased from Titan Machinery on New Year’s Eve. That parcel had already been rezoned to light industrial upon request from Titan.
According to documents submitted by the fair board in the rezoning application, the area in question would include the fair’s amphitheater, grandstand and track and is approximately 20 acres. The site plan also shows on the portion that was purchased from Titan multiple animal barns and show arenas for the 4-H and FFA livestock projects, as well as an event center.
The fair will be moving to this new facility following the expiration of its lease with the City of Waverly to use Memorial Park, which ends in February 2022.
Originally, the BCFA had planned to move to the west edge of Waverly onto 40 of a nearly 120-acre plat that was designated as Champions Ridge. The Neil Smith Estate sold the land to the city in two separate purchases and had invested nearly $1.4 million into the project.
Champions Ridge was envisioned as the new home for the fairgrounds as well as up to 12 baseball and softball diamonds for both the youth and adult ball programs. However, many potential large-money donors expressed hesitation over the city’s intentions for the project, which led to fundraising progressing at a slow rate.
By July 2019, then-Mayor Dean Soash declared that the Champions Ridge project was “dead,” and the city focused on establishing a new ball diamond complex along Cedar River Parkway, which is currently under development. The site has been named Cedar River Park.
The demise of Champions Ridge then led the BCFA to reconsider its options. Instead of staying at the west-side site, the city and fair board agreed to cancel the development agreement there, refund the purchase, and the board then entered into an agreement with Titan to buy 35 acres on the east end of town.
The novel coronavirus outbreak led to the decision to cancel the 2020 fair, which was scheduled for July 26-Aug. 1. This year’s fair would have had some difficulties without the pandemic, as Fourth Street Southwest will be closed this summer for the Iowa Department of Transportation and City of Waverly widening the street, which is also Business Highway 218, between Second and Eighth avenues.
The 2021 fair, set for July 25-31, will be the last at Memorial Park.