The Waverly City Council will consider a pair of resolutions during its study session Monday that aim to do away with the city's coronavirus procedures.
The first would repeal the mandate for masks to be worn in city-owned public buildings, while the second would set up a return to in-person meetings, even though the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing.
The unusual step – action items are typically not made during the fourth-Monday-of-the-month meetings – came about because At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider, with a second by Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore, wanted to add those to the April 19 regular meeting agenda. However, it was omitted because Beaufore’s communication was unclear of her intention, according to City Administrator James Bronner.
Since the mask mandate was adopted Aug. 3, the council has revisited the issue during the first meeting of each month, and it has mostly been reaffirmed by 6-1 votes, Schneider opposing. During the April 5 meeting, Beaufore and Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas voted “no.”
Schneider then tried to request either the agenda be amended or a special meeting be called to address the issue.
“There’s floods of information coming out on this, on government, from the government, so we need to look at this issue,” Schneider said. “We need to discuss this issue, and we need to talk about this issue.
“We can’t wait another month, because we are influencing society in a very, very seriously negative way. This can’t continue, guys. This is total nonsense.”
Bronner explained that to have the issue on the April 19 agenda, the proper steps needed to be followed.
“Be a little more clear than, ‘I’m thinking about putting it on, I’m going to talk to other council members,’” Bronner said. “(Instead say,) ‘I demand it be put on.’ It needs to be done correctly, according to procedure. You all know what it is. It’s been voted on multiple times, now.”
Schneider said requiring masks is “nonsense of epic proportions.”
“I brought you doctors, thousands of doctors, signing (documents),” he said. “I was told it was a conspiracy theory. Now we have local doctors saying, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is having negative impacts.’ So, let’s please take care of this.
“If this goes until this summer, I can tell you, I’m looking at some stuff coming down the pike that we do not want to get involved in. I want our city to get out of this mess.”
Kangas asked the possibility to put a discussion about the mask policy for Monday’s study session and then formally vote on it as normal on May 3. He suggested including a representative from the Bremer County Health Department in the meeting.
“That would give us the information that we need,” Kangas said. “Matthew, if you’ve got some documentation that you could share that would go into this for the study session, that would be great.”
In the draft resolution that was provided on the city’s agenda website, it says, if passed that the council members “now feel comfortable in removing the face mask requirement.”
However, the Waverly Public Library would be exempt from the repeal, because the Library Board of Trustees governs that building and not the council.
In other business during the April 19 meeting, the council approved a bid from Gridor Construction Inc., of Buffalo, Minnesota, to build improvements for the Water Pollution Control Facility located off of Cedar River Parkway and Eighth Street Southeast. It was one of only two bidders for the project, for $12,818,900.
The improvements, which include an activated sewage lagoon to replace the facility’s trickling filters, was in the planning stages for years and was originally slated for 2020. The council had used increases in sewer and solid waste rates to pay for the project.
In a memo from WHKS Inc.’s Rochester, Minnesota, office, as many as 12 contractors had shown initial interest in the work, and six had made inquiries to WHKS or city staff about the facility. However, only Gridor and Portzen Construction Inc., of Dubuque, submitted bids. The original estimate was $10.2 million.
Kangas suggested with only those two bidders that the improvements were a “specialized project.”
Bronner agreed, stating the project’s scope and size and bidding environment, sometimes two bidders are acceptable.
“You kind of see the price increases that have jumped, you see the issues that they are having, and a lot of the vendors have a lot of work around them, they’re not willing to travel as much if they don’t need to,” Bronner said. “All of that combined caused a little bit of an increase beyond what we were thinking, but it is a very complex project.”
Also, the council approved a pair of professional services agreements with WHKS. One is to do the phase engineering for the WPC facility for $490,000, and the other to do the same for a proposed wetlands project located near the intersection of 20th Street and Fifth Avenue Northwest using 10% of State Revolving Fund monies from the WPC project.