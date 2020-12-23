The Waverly City Council approved a resolution during Monday’s meeting by a 5-2 margin to enter into a street development agreement to finish a street in the Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition near Prairie Links Golf and Events Center.
The project would finish the pavement of Eagle Ridge Drive from between Augusta Lane and the cul-de-sacs Pinehurst Point and Spyglass Hill to the intersection of Eighth Street and 17th Avenue Southeast. Echo Development Group LLC has obtained the vacant lots along the unfinished street and wants to develop them and have Pinehurst and Spyglass be private streets.
The cost to the city on this project is $376,000, which would be paid for by unused bond proceeds, according to a memo written by City Attorney Bill Werger. However, Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore and At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider voted against the measure, which would also create an ordinance covering the vacation of the cul-de-sacs.
There would be a public hearing on Jan. 18 prior to the first reading of the ordinance.
A resolution declaring the subdivision as complete was passed June 21, 1999.
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow believed that when the council approved the project as complete in 1999 was “premature,” and kept Eagle Ridge Drive as a gravel street for that stretch. He also wondered why the city would vacate Spyglass Hill and Pinehurst Point, and what the city’s responsibility for those two.
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen agreed.
“Someone dropped the ball when this got passed off,” Birgen said. “Usually there are bonds posted or some other commitments made to guarantee that things will be done, and because those weren’t in place, this road is pretty much left to languish.”
Werger said that the two dead ends would be like private drives for whatever homes would be in that area, and the neighbors would be responsible for the maintenance, including snow removal, for those.
“All we have to do is maintain (Eagle Ridge Drive) and the infrastructure of the main street,” Werger said. “It’s about a 50/50 project, if you look at everything, but it will be based on the bid items.”
Dennis Happel, developer with BKND Inc., said Centennial Oaks is not a new development, and Echo Development shouldn’t be given a leg up over his peers.
“It’s very obvious that this subdivision was done in just that manner,” he said. “The plan was submitted, and it was approved. Why the final plat wasn’t submitted, I’m a loss at that one.
“This is just another phase of that subdivision. It’s not out of the ordinary, it’s nothing new, and it is not the city’s responsibility to finish this. I don’t believe that when Mr. Hanawalt, when he extended this Augusta Lane was given any consideration for monetary compensation. We, as developers in this town for over 25 years, have never had this opportunity for us. It gives an outside developer a total unfair advantage over the people in town that have developed, have lots available for sale for the citizens.”
Werger said the development of Eagle Ridge needs to be done to help provide better access to the neighborhood, especially after the recent completion of Cedar River Parkway nearby.
“It’s important that this very large subdivision that has vehicles coming and going and getting them access, making the road safer than a gravel road,” he said. “There is no pedestrian accommodation. I, myself, use that road occasionally, I live in that area, and I’ve seen some close calls with pedestrians walking along the gravel, because you can’t see very well. The top of the hill is not very safe.
“It’s a very important connection to finish this area of the subdivision.”
Eric Johnson, an attorney for Echo Development, said the ownership believed that the agreement was a compromise between them and the city to complete Eagle Ridge rather than go through ultimatums.
“In most instances that I’ve been involved with for your developing subdivisions, you’ll do a preliminary plat, and then before … the final plat’s approved, the improvements are either put into place and accepted by the city and the final plat’s approved,” Johnson said, “or you approve the final plat, but then make the developer post a bond with a requirement with those improvements are put into place in to effect within one year.
“I can’t say this is a situation that isn’t provided for them within the code. It hasn’t been developed for 20 years. It’s an unusual situation.”
Birgen said it comes down to who is going to pay for Eagle Ridge Drive to be completed.
“I don’t think we can wait 20, 30, 40 years for someone to magically decide they want to pave this road,” he said. “I think that we, as a city, want this done for connectivity.”
However, Beaufore, the Ward 4 councilwoman, didn’t believe that this project falls in the “have to do” category.
“We don’t know how many houses are going to be built, who’s going to build them, if somebody is going to afford a house out there to build, certain sizable houses or whatever,” Beaufore said. “I think until some development actually does happen, I don’t think we should be dealing with this right now. I think right now, I don’t know, there are too many ‘I don’t knows’ hanging around. This is isn’t very clear.”
But Birgen said development isn’t a contingency for this stretch of the street.
“There’s a lot of people who are using that little stretch, and just the wear and tear on that, we need something more durable, so that we’re not getting people sliding off the road, getting stuck in the mud,” he said.
“It’s just a piece of the infrastructure that was left undone and should have been done a while ago.”