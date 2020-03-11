After five years of starts, stops and restarts, it seems that the Waverly City Council is nearing a clear direction on the Green Bridge.
An agenda for Monday’s upcoming meeting released Tuesday afternoon showed that the council is expected to approve a $1 million grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation for the replacement of the century-old span at Third Street Southeast. The bridge has been closed since a biennial inspection deemed it unsafe on Feb. 13, 2015.
A memo prepared by Public Works Director Mike Cherry says the DOT has been offering the grant to the city annually provided Waverly replaces the Green Bridge with a modern, two-lane vehicular bridge. The current estimated cost of the project sits at $4.5 million.
The funds will be coming from federal-aid swap funds, according to the memo, which are eligible for up to 80% reimbursement with the $1 million cap of all eligible and properly documented construction costs. Design and development, right-of-way and inspection are eligible to be applied to the grant.
The total bridge project is expected to have two general obligation bonds applied to it from fiscal years 2021 and 2022. The first would be for $900,000, while the second would be $2.3 million, for a total of $3.2 million.
Another $33,415 would come from “other” sources, $135,000 from loan proceeds and $136,000 from a public works account. Design costs are estimated at $360,000; construction is tabbed at $3,664,330, which includes the removal of the old bridge; $150,000 for inspection and administration; $32,500 for Public Works to administer the project; $136,543 for property acquisition; and $135,560 in principle and interest payment.
In an attached letter from the DOT, Urban Engineer Susan Okerlund wrote that the deadline to send acceptance was Feb. 28, but if timing of council action made that date impossible, the city could contact her for an extension. The DOT has granted one to March 20.
Additionally, if the council accepts the grant, city officials need to sign a project funding agreement within 90 days of receipt and then develop a plan for the project with a bid to be made within three years but no sooner than Oct. 1.
If the council agrees to the grant, the city expects to have plans finalized by February 2021, with bids let the following month and construction to be done between May 2021 and May 2022. Barring delays, a new bridge could be open sometime in the summer of 2022.
Initially, the council had agreed to make repairs to the current bridge in 2016. However, on Feb. 20, 2017, the council failed to advance the project past approving plans and specifications and awarding a contract to Minnowa Construction, of Harmony, Minnesota, on a 3-4 vote.
Then on Sept. 11, 2017, the council on a 4-3 vote approved a plan to replace the Green Bridge with a pedestrian bridge that was large enough to have small vehicles be able to cross. However, then-Mayor Chuck Infelt vetoed the resolution, wanting a new council to take up the task with a broader coalition.
And then on Feb. 17, during a budget discussion, a consensus of the current council agreed to put the bridge as a priority project on the Fiscal Year 2021 budget, which is also going to be enacted on Monday.
A public hearing on the estimate $37 million budget will be among the lead-off topics along with two rezoning ordinances and a contract for the 2020 seal coating project.
A call to City Administrator James Bronner for further details was not returned by press time.