The Waverly City Council held its first in-person meeting in more than seven months Monday night with a socially distant study session in the Waverly Civic Center.
After the March 16 regular meeting was held in the Ivan “Ike” Ackerman City Council Chambers, Gov. Kim Reynolds the next day issued a public health emergency proclamation for COVID-19 that mandated 6 feet of space between non-related people where possible. It also provided for remote meetings of public entities if prescribed mitigation measures were not possible.
Following the cancellation of the March 23 study session and starting with the April 6 business meeting, the council has been meeting remotely via Zoom, with the meeting screen broadcast on Waverly Utilities cable channel 10 and the city’s YouTube channel. However, given the breadth of information, city officials felt Monday’s session should be held in-person.
How the room was set up, about five folding tables were arranged like the Greek letter pi, so that Mayor Adam Hoffman, six of the seven council members in attendance, City Clerk Carla Guyer and guest council member Angela Brunssen sit with enough distance between them.
Behind a lectern, seven more tables were placed in two rows for the city staff. In the front row were City Administrator James Bronner and City Attorney Bill Werger to the council’s left. The tables to the council’s right wound up empty, as Guyer moved from those tables to the council tables with Ward 4 Councilman Kris Glaser absent. The second row included Police Chief Rich Pursell, City Engineer and Public Works Director Mike Cherry, Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan and Finance Director Jessica Mayer.
Behind them was a line of about two dozen chairs that demarked the dividing line between city officials and the public. Finally, there were about a dozen chairs spaced out 6 feet from each other for members of the public to sit to observe the meeting. Only this writer was in attendance.
Since the cameras in the council chambers are permanently installed in the ceiling and hardwired, there was no video capabilities to broadcast the study session. Instead, Waverly Newspapers carried the meeting live on its Facebook page.
The next meeting, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 2, will return to the remote Zoom format.
During the study session, the council got a preview of the budgeting process for Fiscal Year 2022.
Bronner and Mayer told the council that despite the pandemic, the city’s revenues are going to be higher than they expected when the shutdowns began in March.
“Everything is pretty much normal, which is surprising, sort of,” Mayer told the council. “We were expecting to not take a lot in Road Use Tax, and so far, that is coming in right on.
“Hotel-Motel (Tax) is probably going to be lower. Luckily for us, we don’t budget (much). It’s not going to be detrimental.”
Bronner said after the novel coronavirus hit, residents’ shopping habits changed to give more and more business to local merchants instead of going to places like Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
“Miller Hardware had a very good year,” Bronner said, for example. “There were a lot of home projects. You sit on the same couch for a month, you’ll find something wrong.
“I think that really generated a lot of Local Option (Sales Tax money), it’s actually up for many communities.”
The city’s coffers also benefited from the internet taxes collected from online ordering from sites like Amazon, Bronner added. Iowa now requires virtual retailers, even if they don’t have a brick-and-mortar presence in the state, to charge sales taxes on everything they sell on the web.
Bronner, Cherry and Riordan then covered some of the projects that are expected to be covered in FY22 and future years, including the final payment of the Bremer Avenue reconstruction project. Upcoming work includes the start of the water pollution control facility’s upgrade and the establishment of the companion wetland project at 20th Street Northwest, the construction of a shelter and plaza at South Riverside Park, the second phase of Cedar River Park, the final phase of the Public Works Building, the reconstruction of the Bremer Avenue Bridge and Cedar Lane, and once the Bremer County Fair moves to its new home sometime in 2022, the renovation of Memorial Park.
Officials also touched on the citywide traffic study that was planned to be completed in April but was affected by the onset of COVID-19 that caused the shutdowns of the businesses, Waverly-Shell Rock schools and Wartburg College.
Cherry said the Iowa Department of Transportation had made an inventory of the city’s traffic infrastructure, including signals, but the actual traffic count will be extended into the spring of 2021.
Bronner suggested to the council that the budgeting process, which normally takes up two Saturdays in January and February, could be condensed to just one. Usually on Day 1, department heads make their presentations for a half hour over the 8-hour session.
“It’s vital what staff has done,” Bronner said. “When we walk through the budget… Rich (Pursell) is always first, and he gets to sit for 7½ more hours, and that’s not a good use of his time, or if Bill (Werger) is last, and he sits for 7½ hours to talk for 20 minutes, it seems excessive.”
Bronner proposed that instead of that, he could provide the members with a summary sheet of what each department has for their needs for the next fiscal year, and during a regular meeting, he would allow for questions from council on those figures.
The second day of the usual budget process focuses on the revenues and expenditures, which includes debt, capital and bonds available.
“To me, that’s the big day, and that takes almost a full day,” Bronner said. “That’s where it all comes together.”