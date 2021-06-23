The Waverly City Council took the opportunity during Monday’s meeting to recognize the state championship-winning Waverly-Shell Rock boys’ rugby and girls’ soccer teams.
Rugby coach Eric Whitcome represented the squad that captured the Iowa Youth Rugby Association’s Class 2A title May 24, while Lauren Greiner and several Go-Hawk girls’ footballers received kudos for their June 11 victory.
A ritual that can be equated — though with not as much pomp and circumstance — to a White House visit for college and professional teams, the City Council has recognized W-SR state championship-winning squads for years. However, the rugby and soccer teams are the first to be honored in person since the 2019-20 boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitcome, who also guided the girls’ wrestling team to the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association championship and the boys’ squad to the Iowa High School Athletic Association traditional state title, each for the third consecutive year, as well as taking tops in the boys’ duals this February, thanked the city for providing his ruggers the facilities to play.
He said the rugby field, which is located between Fourth and Fifth Avenues Northwest, is being used by the boys’ and girls’ teams, and the W-SR club will hold a youth rugby camp there next week with more than 60 kids signed up.
“You guys are providing us opportunities to do that through providing the rugby field,” Whitcome said.
Recalling the season, Whitcome said it was the second year that W-SR was in the larger-school class. In 2019, the last time there was a spring sports season, the Go-Hawks lost in the semifinals of the state tournament to Cedar Falls.
“Our kids were excited to come back and try to win the state title in the big class,” he said. “We did so in taking down a foe that we’ve grown to know a little bit — Southeast Polk — and they had won the last — essentially — every state title in Class 2A that there’s ever been for high-school rugby.”
Whitcome was alone with his son, Lincoln, in the presentation. Mayor Adam Hoffman suggested the players might have excuses for not being in the chambers on Monday.
“I’m pretty sure some of the guys from the rugby team would be here today, but I’m sure they’re out reroofing houses or doing something manly like laying concrete,” Hoffman joked. “We’ll give them a pass.”
Greiner, flanked by about a dozen players, took the opportunity to thank the community for their support in breaking through after making the title game five times out of the previous 15 appearances at the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union state soccer tournament, calling the backing “second to none.”
“Just the number of alumni, community members that are just somehow connected that all show up day after day,” Greiner said. “It was a special season.”
The Go-Hawks went 19-2 and was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, the middle-enrollment class, of the IGHSAU.
“We finally got the job done,” Greiner said of the 5-1 victory in the finals over Dallas Center-Grimes. “This is a great group of girls.”
As Greiner read off the roster, the girls went around the dais to accept congratulations from the city officials and council members, although it took a moment for the line to start moving. Two players were unsure whether to start and which way to go.
After the handshakes, Hoffman referred to a book that each council member has in their possession “13 Ways to Kill Your Community.” He highlighted a chapter that mentioned a good way to do that is to ignore the youth.
“This is very important to me,” the mayor said. “I think it’s only just that we celebrate the highest of achievements that we experience in our community.
“Runner-up is great, but when we take the title, that’s when you get invited to the chambers. The new motto is, ‘#SeeYouInTheChambers.’ It’s one thing to punch your ticket and go, but we want to see you here. Don’t think that your ticket to state is the end of the road. It’s coming here. We want to celebrate with you.”