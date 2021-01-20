Since its adoption in 2018 under then-Mayor Dean Soash, the Waverly City Council would usually review and made any necessary changes to its rules of procedure when new members are seated every two years.
However, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the adjustments it had to make due to it, City Administrator James Bronner allowed the council on Monday to make suggestions to edit the document to improve functionality.
After discussion, council members decided that they might want to look at the possibility of amending how they use the council comment period at the end of the meeting.
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow hoped that the structure of the council comments could be more productive.
“The only place in the procedures that I could find … where it mentions the purpose of the council comments is in the section … dealing with citizen complaints, grievances and recommendations to council,” Drenkow said.
He said that one paragraph in the chapter deals with a citizen addressing something to the council member, which he or she would then relay to the rest of the council during the comments segment of the meeting. Then, if either the mayor or a majority of the council believes it needs further attention, the administrator could investigate it and report back at a future meeting.
“What this makes it sounds like that the purpose of the council comments is to talk about things that have come up either generated by the council members themselves or by citizens that have contacted them to see if there is any interest in the council to pursue that issue future,” Drenkow concluded.
“That’s a real function that we could have with these council comments.”
He proposed that the council comment portion be used to bring up those issues brought by citizens or one of concern by the member themselves; recognize individuals or groups worthy of special mention; or provide information of events that are of interest. There would be a 2-minute limit.
“What I want to get away from is where the council comments section is basically used as a platform for discussing things that are not in front of the council and really are not things that are part of the business in the council section,” he said. “It really takes a lot of everyone’s time to do that, and I think it diminishes our work as council members.”
However, Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen isn’t keen on changing that rule.
“I definitely think some people have used the city council comments in different ways,” Birgen said. “We may want to put some kind of a time limit on them. I don’t know if 2 minutes is the length we want. We have a limit on public comments, so maybe it could be tied into that value.
“I’m not really excited about trying to regulate that part of the meeting too much.”
Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas said that if that segment is regulated too much, it would force members to step down from the dais temporarily to address the council in the public forum.
“I prefer it to stay within the council minutes, where there is a little more prerogative to speak, whether it’s a community issue or personal one that is something they want to bring or push,” Kangas said.