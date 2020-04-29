Waverly-Shell Rock students last met in traditional classes on March 13.
Two days later, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all PK-12 public schools as well as accredited private schools across the state to close for four weeks due to the early spread of the novel coronavirus. That order was extended twice, first to Thursday and then for the remainder of the academic year.
The abrupt end of school — although many classes are continuing online along with other remote learning opportunities — has made it especially difficult on the Waverly-Shell Rock Class of 2020. They were denied the opportunity to give a proper good-bye to their friends, teachers and school, and the traditional commencement exercises planned for May 24 are in doubt.
During Monday’s Waverly City Council study session, Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore, who is the mother of two of the students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, asked her fellow members to ponder possibilities to honor the 161 Go-Hawk grads.
Beaufore said that a committee of parents of the seniors have been working with the students, the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Education to come up with possibilities for commencement exercises. Also, the W-SR Student Senate has been brainstorming ways to honor the Class of 2020.
“It’s important to recognize these students,” Beaufore said. “It’s important for the parents. We need to do whatever we can to recognize these seniors. I’m sure all of us do.”
She said one thing the parents have come up with is distributing yard signs with a photo of each senior printed on them to place in front of each soon-to-be graduate’s home.
“There’s a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes,” she said. “I feel that they are not being recognized enough by the city.
“The teachers are doing a tremendous job behind the scenes in bringing education to the students and supporting the parents. I commend all of the teachers and parents and all of the administrators at the school working behind the scenes.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen said that he’s seen in some towns, they have placed banners on streetlight poles or put up posters around town to honor their senior classes. However, Beaufore said that would not work in Waverly, as it only has 60 light poles that have the capability to hold a banner.
Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas, who is also a business teacher in the Cedar Falls district, said he’s seen the yard signs elsewhere.
“Maybe we could allow the signs to be placed in Kohlmann Park for a weekend,” Kangas suggested. “They can be seen all together.”
Birgen suggested using the electronic message board that occasionally is located at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and First Street Northwest near the bridge. It usually is there during Waverly Heritage Days and Christmas Greetings on Main with announcements and sponsor advertisements.
“We could set up a slide show of the senior pictures and their names and rotate them though,” Birgen said. “If you give them each 30 seconds, it could take about an hour to go through the class, but you can see all of the faces and names.”
He added it would be low cost for the city to do that, just for the rental of the sign and the electricity to run it.
Beaufore added that if anyone in the public has an idea to honor the W-SR seniors to contact high school principal David Fox or associate principal Brady Weber.
“They are researching options to honor the 2020 seniors,” Beaufore said. “There are a lot of opportunities to recognize them.”