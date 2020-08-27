Taking advantage of an opportunity to get COVID-19 relief funds to help defray mitigation costs, the Waverly City Council voted during its Aug. 24 study session to OK an application to receive a maximum of more than $242,000 of federal funds funneled through the state.
The money would be part of the $125 million that Gov. Kim Reynolds allocated on Aug. 4 for local governments through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump on March 27. Waverly is eligible for up to $242,371.43.
City Administrator James Bronner told the council the allocation was part of the governor’s plans to help cities recover their costs for coronavirus safety measures.
“Initially, when we started looking at this, it wasn’t as substantial of a cost,” Bronner said. “We had had some plastic shielding, we had cleaning tools, etc. Then the possibility of claiming 25% of the cost of the police force salary came about, and it became a much more substantial amount of money during that time period.”
As the meeting was a study session — which is held on the fourth Monday of the month while business meetings are done on the first and third Mondays — the council doesn’t do business during this time. However, since the next business meeting isn’t until Sept. 14 due to Labor Day, and the deadline is Sept. 15, Bronner had to include this action during this session.
“We don’t want to take a chance of missing out, because we waited until the last possible day,” he said.
“If you’d rather have a special meeting some other time, and I know you’re all fans of that, sure, do it,” Bronner added with a tinge of sarcasm. “We just felt it would be good to put this through now, allow us to proceed, get a total calculation of what this is going to be, we’ll let you know once we have that.”
He said the resolution used to approve the application is crafted by the League of Cities, and each municipality needs to pass something of that nature to receive the funds.
Finance Director Jessica Mayer said there is a short turnaround between the governor’s allocation and the deadline.
She said of the eligible money, the city must first apply to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for costs that it may reimburse. That includes personal protective devices (PPE) and sanitization products.
“We obviously have some expenses for masks, plexiglass, sanitizers, which was relatively small,” Mayer said. “The bulk that we will apply for will be through this Local Government Relief Fund, so it doesn’t have to go to FEMA first. It’s 25% of public safety salaries.
“Honestly, that’s probably going to put us close enough to our max, anyway. It’s just figuring out what the state wants to see for documentation for that, it’s why we don’t have an exact amount yet. I am anticipating we’ll get close to that max with the 25% (of police salaries).”
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow asked whether the funds would go into the city’s general fund. Mayer and Bronner said it would, and then distributed to the individual funds where each department had used to expense their equipment purchases or pay for applicable salaries.
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen wondered if there were worries the CARES Act local government funds might run out, like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) did earlier this spring before Congress passed additional money.
“It’s where we can get the maximum amount we can apply for, but the total requested across the state exceeds the ($125 million)…” Birgen said.
Mayer said the state had a calculation to come up with a maximum amount for each city and county.
“I don’t think they would give out maximums that they would exceed the $125 million,” she said.
Bronner agreed with that assessment.
“They looked at the $125 million, decided what the split could be, allocated accordingly, and that’s where we’re sitting,” he said. “My fear is in five years, we’ll be audited, and they’ll tell us we did something wrong that they didn’t know about five years ago, and that’s how it would go.”
Birgen suggested auditing rules could change within those five years, which Bronner said something like that did happen in his career. He didn’t say where it happened, but he remembered advice for a government to invest in Build America bonds, but a document was released five years later that said the board he was working for should have done something a bit differently, and it owed a refund.
“It was a great time to have done that,” Bronner said. “That’s how they do it. They’ll think about it later, send out white papers, and we’ll give back some of this money for something we didn’t know we did or should have done or could have done. It’s fun of dealing with the federal government.”