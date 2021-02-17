The Waverly City Council passed a pair of ordinances Monday that would amend the sewer and solid waste rates that were previously set for Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023 to help fund a planned upgrade to the water pollution control facility.
According to the documentation, sewer rates will be increased by 10% in each year and solid waste rates would be upped by 2.5% each year. According to the memo, the changes are needed to compensate for fixed inflationary expenses, finance the Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvements project and to meet bond requirements.
Starting in June, the sewer rate will be $6.48 per 100 cubic feet for Class 1 service with a minimum charge of $15.88, based on 245 cubic feet per month, and a fee of $38.88 for non-metered customers based on 600 cubic feet. Meanwhile, the solid waste fee would go up by a quarter to $10.75 base rate, with rentals for 35-gallon garbage cans increasing by 45 cents, 65 cents for the 65-gallon cans, a dime for 35- and 65-gallon recycling containers, and 30 cents for the 95-gallon bins, along with a 50-cent increase on bag tags.
In June 2022, the sewer rates will increase to $7.13 per 100 cubic feet for Class 1 service with a minimum charge of $17.47 per month and a non-metered fee of $42.78. The solid waste fees would go up by another quarter to $11 per month for the base rate, another dime for the 35- and 65-gallong recycling bins to $3.50, 30 cents for 95-gallon recyclers to $5.55, 35 cents each for the weekly and biweekly 35-gallon garbage cans to $18 and $14.55, respectively, and 65 cents to $27.20 for 95-gallon refuse containers, with the bag tags staying at $2.50.
There would be other increases for dumpsters, both rented and permanent, as well as special fees and extra pick-ups that would be available through the Public Works Department.
The extra revenue from the fee increases would help with the funding of a new oxidation ditch at the Water Pollution Control facility in the southeast quadrant of the city just south of the Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Complex and the PetSafe Bark Park. It would replace some of the trickling filters that have been deteriorating over the last few years.
The first reading of both ordinances passed unanimously. The second reading is scheduled for March 1 and the final reading is expected to happen March 15.
In other business, the council voted to delay a contract amendment with Snyder & Associates Inc., of Ankeny, to handle the traffic counts that was to have been done last March and April but was scrapped due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “supplemental agreement,” as it is called in the council packet memo, would call for an increase of a not-to-exceed amount of $13,500 for “inflationary expenses” to redo the count this spring.
At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider opened the discussion wondering what is the breakdown of Snyder’s figures that they need to have the additional charge. He said that would be an 8.5% increase — as figured by Ward 2 Councilman Kris Glaser — from what the city had paid a year ago.
“If labor is going up that much, I know where I should be applying for a job,” Schneider quipped. “I don’t think it is.”
Public Works Director and City Engineer Mike Cherry said some of the costs also include reinstallation of cameras at the 33 intersections around town — 15 signalized and 18 non-signalized — to count vehicles along the Bremer Avenue, Fourth Street Southwest, 10th Avenue Southwest, Cedar River Parkway and Fifth Avenue Northwest corridors.
When the traffic study was to take place last year, the first week saw a spike in traffic as, according to Cherry, residents rushed to grab supplies for an expected lockdown. During the second week, the numbers cratered.
“We got caught in this dilemma, do we continue this through, follow through with it, or pull the plug on it,” Cherry said. “We made the call to follow through with it.
“About half of the engineering hours had been expensed. There’s no inflation being added on those, but for the remainder of the hours that would be put into analyzing the data, completing the reports and making the recommendation and presenting the report to the council, those hours would in fact have the inflationary adjustment added in.”
However, Schneider thought that the city could renegotiate that fee.
“When I get an 8.5 (percent) thing like this, I kick it back to the vendor, and I say, ‘No, we’re not paying that,’” he said, drawing on his experiences running his businesses, including Neighborhood Home. “You know what? Ninety-nine percent of the time, I did get (a better deal).”