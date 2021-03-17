With several projects set to begin during the next fiscal year, the Waverly City Council approved the Fiscal Year 2022 budget during Monday’s meeting held on Zoom.
The city plans to spend approximately $40.85 million starting July 1, with the construction of an addition to the Public Services Building and a new oxidation ditch for the Water Pollution Control Facility highlighting the work being done with the money.
Other higher-profile jobs on the docket for the next fiscal year include the dismantling of the Green Bridge, reconstruction of First Street Northwest between West Bremer Avenue and Fifth Avenue Northwest, continued work on Cedar Lane, building of a shelter in South Riverside Park and the formation of the diamonds and parking lots for Cedar River Park.
The budget passed on a 5-2 vote with At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider and Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore voting no.
City Administrator James Bronner said Monday’s adoption of the budget is the culmination of a five-month process that began when the council held a strategic planning session in October. He said the crux of that discussion focused on the city’s infrastructure.
“We talked about the revenue impacts from COVID, and that we were a little more optimistic than we had been,” Bronner said.
He said the work on First Street and Cedar Lane would be the “unofficial arterial route” for when the Iowa Department of Transportation closes and rebuilds the Bremer Avenue Bridge in the next few years.
“We built the budget as directed on (Jan. 30) and brought it to you (Monday),” he continued. “We’ve done all of the proper items from the bond hearings to the pre-levy hearing, and we are here with the final budget to be presented.”
The new budget calls for a property tax levy on normal properties in Waverly of approximately $16.33 per $1,000 of taxable assessed valuation, a 64-cent increase from the current Fiscal Year 2021 rate. Meanwhile, there is an agricultural rate of just more than $3 per $1,000.
Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas, serving as mayor pro-tempore with Mayor Adam Hoffman out of town on vacation, said the budget is really a year-long process.
“We set the budget, and there are plans put in place and contingencies going forward,” Kangas said. “They put money aside for reserves for purchasing vehicles and other things, too.
“People will say, ‘Oh, you’re buying however many trucks or police vehicles this year.’ It’s part of the process that goes in every year. Some gets set aside each year as we go, so it’s not a hit us all at once budget process. The have to prepare for the individual plans and what specifically we’re going to do in the next budget year to line those up specifically. It’s an ongoing planning.”
Schneider said he treated reviewing the city’s budget like that of his businesses. Looking closely at the numbers, there were some things that he liked, but unlike in the private sector, he is accountable to everyone who lives in town.
“I have 10,000 bosses as a council person,” Schneider said. “James has seven bosses, basically, but in a sense, he has 10,000 and some bosses, too, and I think that’s where the magic happens.
“I don’t like all of the messages that the city staff has been getting. I want the public to understand that sometimes that ‘yes’ and ‘no’ don’t mean ‘yes’ and ‘no.’”