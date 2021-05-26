The Waverly City Council during its study session Monday pondered how it and the city’s boards and commissions will handle future meetings as the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be in its waning days.
Starting with the April 6, 2020, meeting, the council has conducted all but one of its sessions on the teleconferencing application Zoom. At the start of each meeting, Mayor Adam Hoffman reads a statement that is printed at the top of each agenda that the council believes meeting in person would not be possible while still following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as proclamations issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
But now with more than half of the adults across the U.S. fully vaccinated and a marked decline in infection and death rates, the council voted on April 22 to return to in-person meetings in the Ivan “Ike” Ackerman City Council Chambers starting June 7.
Hoffman said that staff may get together to work up something to have the council act upon sometime in June.
The discussion came about because some staff members were wondering if using Zoom or other conferencing software would be allowed under the city’s rules on meetings, according to City Administrator James Bronner. He was referring to Section 10.8 of the City Council’s rules adopted in 2018.
“For some, it has become a greater tool to enhance availability, to make sure they have a quorum,” Bronner said. “There are times where they cannot get away for an hour to come to meetings, etc. This has allowed them to attend meetings and stay at work.
“A lot of this is going to be council’s preference, council’s thoughts on Zoom, the use of it going forward, should it be allowed, should it not be allowed, and so on.”
Prior to the pandemic, it had been the council’s practice that if a member could not attend physically, he or she could call in and participate in discussion but cannot vote on resolutions or ordinances. One now-former council member had frequently did so because his office is a several-hour drive from Waverly and sometimes couldn’t get home in enough time to make it to the meeting.
Most recently, Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas had a few conflicts between council meetings and his side job of officiating high school sports, so he joined on the Zoom app on his phone while driving. He said he wanted to keep council meetings in-person once they resume that practice, but he hadn’t thought about commissions continuing online.
“That makes a lot of sense that there’s a lot of commissions, trying to get them together, all at the same time, sometimes they aren’t able to meet physically,” Kangas said, “but having that ability to meet via Zoom or conferencing software of some sort would enhance those abilities.”
Hoffman said that City Council would have a sizable challenge to continue to use conferencing software to conduct meetings. He said either it had to be totally virtual or fully in-person.
“Having half of them on electronic and half in-person, unless we’re all gathered around one computer, it would almost be impossible,” Hoffman said. “As long as it works for the commission or the board — I don’t have a vote in the matter necessarily if it comes to that in the future — I would encourage, based on that piece alone, that it’d be up to the discretion (of the entity).”
One example Hoffman expressed was for the Economic Development Commission. Since it meets at 7 a.m., members could go in early to their office, log on to Zoom, attend the meeting, then once it’s finished, transition to their job.
At-Large Councilmember Matthew Schneider, a frequent critic of the council meeting online, agreed with Hoffman and said the Economic Development Commission had “a good discussion” on the topic. He said, as the council’s liaison for that commission, it would consider doing in-person meetings quarterly and the rest on Zoom.
“I think it’s very, very important that we don’t lose personal interaction,” Schneider said. “We’re going to become bubble-wrapped here before long if we don’t start getting together. I think we could become a plastic town really quick.”
He agreed that the process would be commission-by-commission how they would handle meetings.
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen agreed with the mayor that a hybrid format would not work.
“When you have half in one mode and half in the other mode, communication really tends to break down,” Birgen said. “They need to have some sort of in-person meeting occasionally.”
However, Birgen said commissions, like the council, have standing invitation for public attendance to provide input. He hoped that holding meetings through conferencing software doesn’t become “an undue burden for people to voice their opinion.”
“The people who are not logging onto Zoom are the people we aren’t hearing at these (council) meetings,” he said.
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow added that he has no problem with each commission setting their own format for meetings, just as long as they follow Iowa’s open meetings laws.
“I’ve had hybrid meetings,” Drenkow said. “They’ve worked out quite well.
“I think they can set their own rules. We don’t need to set the rules for them.”
At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe experienced the same as Drenkow on combination meetings, but those should be the exception, not the rule.
“They can be a little bit bulky,” Rathe said. “Once you get used to them, they work fairly well.
“I don’t know about the logistics in chambers, with the sound and how that would work in our situation.”
She added that when meetings are conducted by phone, attendees wouldn’t be able to tell if their peers are engaged. But with programs like Zoom, provided the camera is on, members could tell if someone is paying attention.
“It would be nice to get back in-person, but certainly if it’s helped attendance in commissions to do Zoom, it would be something we’d want to keep giving them the option of doing,” she said.
City Attorney Bill Werger said that the Planning and Zoning Commission would most likely meet in-person, due to the many public hearings they hold monthly about plats and zoning requests, among others. Those usually don’t work in an online setting.
Also, the Board of Adjustment has been meeting in-person throughout, because Werger said it is quasi-judicial.
“Once we kind of disconnect the Zoom apparatus in the council chambers, we can record the Zoom things and have them available, but they won’t be going out on YouTube,” Werger said. “It does mean that those who are generally used to being in-person and in front of the camera, we need to keep them there.”
Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan said both the Leisure Services and Golf commissions have discussed the situation. The Golf Commission is ready to return to in-person meetings, as their last two were conducted as such.
Meanwhile, the Leisure Services Commission was leaning toward staying online for the time being and revisit it later.
“They’re kind of excited to get back to in-person, but at the same time, it works a lot better for a lot of those folks to do Zoom, because we’re 7 o’clock in the evening, and it just works into their schedules better,” Riordan said.
“I’m for either one, but I don’t see the hybrid working well for us commission-wise, either.”