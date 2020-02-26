When most city councils make major purchases or plan capital projects, they usually award the honor to the lowest qualified bidder, based on the criteria set by city officials.
However, some municipalities, when the top bidders are within a few percentage points from each other, have a policy on the books that would give the edge to the most local vendor or contractor.
That situation came up on Jan. 20 with the Waverly City Council.
The council was about to make a consent-calendar approval of a compact wheel loader from a Cedar Rapids dealership when At-Large Councilman Matt Schneider pointed out a bid from a Waverly firm that was just $5,600 higher for a different but similar model. His concern was over travel time taking the vehicle to Cedar Rapids for warrantied service when it could be taken down the street, thus his concern whether the low bid was actually as such.
During Monday’s study session, Schnedier found a list of cities, ranging from small towns to the most populous cities in the nation, which had local-preference ordinances for purchases and contracts. He said his thought on this was that if the city could set the rate right, the city could actually save money in the long term.
“I think there’s a host of things that could add up into some small savings for the community when it is purchased local,” Schneider said. “As a local government that is tempting to have our citizens shop locally, it seems like a good policy to entertain.”
However, a sticking point in the argument was what is considered “local.” Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen referred to another purchase, this time of a truck that the council ended up going with a unit that came from a vendor in Walford, near Cedar Rapids, but the runner-up bid was from Clarksville.
Birgen said there was about a 3% difference in the bids.
“How close does it have to be to be considered ‘local’?” Birgen asked. “Is Clarksville local? Do we actually have to have the company business located in the city limits, or is it enough for the owner to live within the city limits? If they have multiple offices, do they have to have one in the city limits?
“That’s kind of my concern: What are we defining to be local?”
Schneider said he had some sort of a tiered system in mind, which would include within the boundaries of the Waverly-Shell Rock School District and then extend out about 30 miles. He pondered the possible advantages of going with a company in Waterloo over a bidder from Rochester, Minnesota.
At-large Councilwoman Ann Rathe asked what if there was a tie in the bids.
City Administrator James Bronner said in that case, the city would go for the most local bid.
“We’ve always gone with local bidders when we can, but when there’s a price range… in the budget we’re currently in, we’re scrapping for this and that,” Bronner said. “Some people would argue that $6,000 is reason enough to not go local.”
He mentioned an argument that economists sometimes would bring up, as whether it would be best to have a government push more local purchasing or have the free markets set prices.
Mayor Adam Hoffman said that for the everyday items, ones that don’t need bids to purchase, like reams of paper and small office supplies, staff can go to places like Walmart or The Printery. However, the ultimate choice for the purchase comes down to price.
“If you set up a 30-mile radius, now you have Staples in Waterloo that falls within that 30-mile radius,” Hoffman said. “Other locations and office supply companies are now part of that local atmosphere.”
As far as the larger purchases, Hoffman said the preference for local bidders might come down to service after the sale. Also, he mentioned several Bremer Avenue merchants had told him prior to the Nov. 5 city election that they live outside of Waverly and cannot vote for him or other candidates.
Birgen saw on the list Schneider provided that there were no Iowa cities included, with the closest being Chicago, a major metropolitan city of nearly 2.7 million.
“The last thing I want to do is pass a law like this and then have other surrounding communities respond in kind,” Birgen said. “I don’t want Waterloo or Fairbank or Shell Rock or all of these communities say, ‘If you’re going to put a premium on your local businesses, we’ll respond by doing the same.’
“I don’t want to create a race to the bottom, where everyone is giving preference to our local businesses. I like our local business to be able to bid effectively and fairly in our surrounding communities. I don’t want to be the first one to do that.”