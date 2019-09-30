The years-long saga of establishing new youth baseball and softball diamonds took another turn during the Waverly City Council study session on Sept. 23 when they began discussion over the selection process for a consultant for that project.
Currently, a task force of seven people is considering using a parcel located along Cedar River Parkway north of the Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Complex to construct eight fields, including a Miracle League field for players with disabilities, for youth players through seventh grade.
Two members of that group along with two council members, City Administrator James Bronner, Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan and Public Works Director Mike Cherry are expected to be on the committee to choose the best candidate to advise on the project.
Cherry said some have asked why the discussion would take place at this time when grading of the proposed area wasn’t scheduled to begin until June 2020 and completed that October. He said he needed to work backwards from when the work was to be done.
The taskforce is expected to have a final report with a detailed recommendation during the Oct. 28 study session meeting on the CRP site. It was formed after Mayor Dean Soash declared the eight-year-long Champions Ridge project “dead” during the July 1 City Council meeting.
“This looks a little bit like the cart is getting in front of the horse here, that we’re talking about consultant selection,” Cherry said, “but we have to look at if the recommendation is approved by council, and you want to move forward as quickly as possible, then the goal we’re attempting to achieve is to have the site grading and seeding done by Sept. 1 of next year.”
He said from that point, he set the schedule working backwards and allowed about two months for that process to complete, which makes it July 2020.
“We don’t want to be bidding the project in July, so you want to have a cushion and flexibility for the contractor to be able to schedule the work,” he said. “So, let’s back up two more months, and now, we’re into June and May. May is the point in time which you want to allow them the opportunity to potentially start work, and so then we have to back up through a two-month public hearing, bidding and letting schedule, so that gets us into April and March.”
He said the consultant would need at least a two-to-three-month window to prepare the plans and specifications, so that leads the selection of the consultant to be made by the Dec. 16 council meeting. So, that means, he said, the selection process needed to be started immediately.
Looking at the proposed plans and how the land is laid out, Cherry said there is a 3-foot elevation difference between the largest diamonds, two of the medium-sized fields and the three smallest. The largest elevation change is around where the proposed main parking lot is along the parkway.
He said there would be three stages of developing the ground for the complex: Site grading, which includes grading and seeding the fields and grading the parking lots; developing the parking lots and any other flat work; and constructing the fences, concession stands, restrooms, bleachers and press boxes.
“What this proposal is going to address is stage one and stage two,” Cherry said.
“We need a firm that is knowledgeable in outdoor athletic complex design and site grading, surveying — we think this is an ideal location so that you can use GPS equipment on the dozers and graders to make it quick and efficient and very accurate in doing that work… bringing services into the facilities that need those.”
He added the consultant would also be able to design a well and irrigation system, a pedestrian trail design and the possibility of establishing a water quality program eligible for State Revolving Fund dollars. The city is eligible to receive $900,000 from SRF tied to its wastewater treatment plant improvements.
Initially, the city had considered building wetlands on the east end of town, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) had considered several sites. However, the two that the city selected were deemed infeasible.
Cherry thought that there could be design tweaks to the ball facility that could be eligible for SRF, including having permeable pavement for the parking lot and having bioswales for rainwater collection.
“That program may fund the construction of hard-surface parking facilities at this complex, both on the south side and north side of the complex, as well as all of the stormwater management on the site,” he said.
At-Large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein said she heard a rumor that the site won’t accommodate needed parking. Cherry said this proposed facility and the soccer complex can use each other for overflow parking for larger baseball, softball and soccer tournaments.
“When we were going through the (CRP) planning process, we were looking at do we try to do a pedestrian underpass and take the road up and over, or do we do an at-grade crossing,” Cherry said. “In the end, we decided to develop designated crossings on the Parkway… We have the enhanced flashing beacons… at First Street Southeast and (in an area between the two complexes), and that was done with the intent that if … this (ball complex) ever develops that you’d be able to share parking facilities.”
He added that during big tournaments, including the annual Go-Hawk soccer tournaments in May — the largest invitational tournament in Iowa — additional signage may be needed to help control traffic.
“You’d think of an Iowa State football game or a UNI football game, or Iowa football game, you get into these venues, they’re going to have supplemental traffic control provided by, whether it’d be officers or other trained personnel,” he added.