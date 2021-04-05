The Waverly City Council was expected to set new licensing fees for food trucks following the final passage of a new ordinance Monday night that adds them to other mobile salespeople in the City Code.
The ordinance that repealed and replaced Chapter 53 would provide regulations for what is called mobile food vendors in the law that currently provides oversight of “peddlers, solicitors and transient merchants.” Prior to the change, the provisions covered door-to-door salesmen and pop-up stores.
Under the resolution that sets the new licensing fees, food truck operators would need to pay $50 for a single-day license, $100 for a week, $125 for a month or $250 for a year. The current $10 application fee for all sellers would be doubled to $20.
The resolution passed on a 4-3 vote, with Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow, Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore and At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider voting against it. The three attempted to amend the resolution to remove the licensing fee, citing fairness and attractiveness to town.
According to a memo submitted by City Administrator James Bronner, there was an influx of entrepreneurs wanting to bring food trucks into town, as well as existing restaurants and other businesses wishing to have them locate at their properties.
As it existed, food trucks were not covered under Chapter 53, so Bronner advised the regulations be updated to include them. The council approved the first two readings of Ordinance 1089 unanimously March 1 and 15.
There are three added exemptions to the new rules, two that are regulated by the state – fireworks tents and auctioneers – and resident school, Boy or Girl Scout or other similar groups that are selling merchandise as a fundraiser.