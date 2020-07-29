The Waverly City Council on Monday informally agreed during a study session to craft an updated ordinance that would shorten the window for the use of consumer-grade fireworks from two weeks to three days for the Independence Day holiday.
This would be the third attempt to narrow the time frame for the firing off of pyrotechnics within the Waverly city limits since the Iowa Legislature legalized them in 2017. The council made no action that year and decided to follow state law before shortening the allowed dates to between June 28 and July 8 in 2018.
Last year, a divided council passed the first two readings of an ordinance that would have cut the legal usage time to July 3 and 4. The first passed on a 4-3 vote and the second on a 4-2 vote. But because At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe, who voted for the measure the first two times, was unavailable for the third reading, the ordinance failed on a 3-3 tie vote.
The ordinance again was put on the June 1 agenda, first for discussion and then for a vote, but after a half-hour talk, they decided to wait until Monday to take it up again. Council members felt it was too late to make changes before the current guidelines took effect.
Mayor Adam Hoffman had conducted an online poll of residents prior to the meeting through his campaign Facebook page, and he released the findings Monday afternoon. The survey garnered 456 responses, and among the results were that 70.2% did not buy fireworks in 2020, 64.5% did not use them, only 36.4% found debris from fireworks on their property from other people’s use, 93.6% were aware of the city’s ordinance on fireworks, and 58.1% felt that other people may not have followed it.
Further, a plurality of respondents, 30%, agreed that the fireworks window should be shortened to three days, while another 11.6% wanted it down to a week. That is compared to 18.2% who wanted them banned completely in Waverly and 18% who wanted to keep the ordinance as is, while 14.3% wanted to extend it back to state law, which allows the sale and use between June 1 and July 8.
The pie chart on the mayor’s report didn’t show the percentages, but there was also some who wanted it lengthened to some time frame between current city ordinance and state law, while others had no opinion.
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen said he had a listening session at the Waverly Area Veterans Post following the 2019 Independence Day holiday. His impression was that there should be some shortening of the fireworks window.
“The last time considered this ordinance to shrink it, it basically came very close to passing,” Birgen recalled. “It was just a question of an absence of one of the council members.
“I voted against changing the ordinance, because I wanted to wait another year and get more feedback. Having received that feedback, I now support that change of going from what we have, approximately two weeks, to shrinking it down to two days.”
He said that there are some people in town whose lifestyle has been diminished when they hear fireworks set off every night for two weeks straight. He said that in a shorter time, those who have pets and small children and those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) would be able to accommodate to them more easily.
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow expressed that he preferred an outright ban, but he understands that there are those in town who enjoy fireworks. He said a two- or three-day window is a good compromise.
His main issue over any ordinance is enforcement.
“There are a lot of fireworks being shot off at times and days where they’re not supposed to be shot off,” Drenkow said. “I can sit out on the porch at my house at 11 o’clock at night on a Wednesday and hear all of the fireworks going off. They’re not supposed to be shot off after 10.”
Current ordinance only allows usage of consumer-grade fireworks between the hours of noon and 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, until 11 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and on July 4, and until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.
“I understand this is a very difficult thing to enforce,” Drenkow added, “and you have to pretty much rely on people following the law and basically self-enforcing this, but I’m wondering if we actually make a change or even if we don’t make a change, if there’s some way that we can step up the enforcement on this.”
At-Large Councilman Matt Schneider struggled with this issue in his mind because there are conflicting values regarding it. He cited property rights, specifically the need to not have fireworks debris in their yards, and the need to celebrate the nation’s founding.
“I don’t think we need 30 days to celebrate freedom and liberty, however,” Schneider said. “I do think it’s reasonable to look at a shorter window, whatever that may be.”
Although he didn’t have an answer on enforcement, he did point out there wasn’t any distance guidelines from buildings and property lines. He said some cities that have 50-foot rules, and he thought that was a reasonable distance.
Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas noted how many fireworks were going off this year, but he attributed the volume to people blowing off steam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also had a reservation of having just two days for the new time frame.
“We have a neighboring city (Shell Rock) that does have a fairly large display that they put on, on the Fourth that draws a lot of people to their downtown and merchants and other things that they have going on,” Kangas said. “I’d hate to draw people away from that potentially, just as I would hate for them to put something on while Heritage Days was going on and draw people away from that for us.”
Hoffman said in his survey and from feedback both verbally and through email was the push to publicize the ordinance more to make people aware of it. Plus, there was a desire to do three days instead of two.
“Have it on (July) 3, 4 and 5,” he said. “If you have a rain event on the Fourth and people didn’t use them on the Third, then you have people who are enticed to use them outside of the ordinance, and then they’re in violation.”
Birgen pointed out the July 3-5 is the same window that the City of Waterloo has.
“I have no desire to change the time and dates surrounding New Year’s Eve,” he added. “What we have on the books there works well, and I have heard almost no complaints.
“The nice thing about New Year’s Eve is that it gets dark at 5 p.m. It’s not like people are getting woken up in the middle of the night for fireworks, because you can light up your fireworks and then go have dinner.”
However, the members mentioned that if after the ordinance is changed, and people don’t follow the rules, the next step is banishment of fireworks in town.
“If people can’t be responsible, if they shoot a rocket into a city building, if they damage to city property… if people can’t control themselves and be responsible, that’s how things get banned,” Rathe, the at-large councilwoman, said.
“We really have to rely on cooperation from the citizens,” Drenkow added. “If the citizens aren’t going to cooperate and use fireworks responsibly and according to city ordinance, then we may have to revisit this in a year or two and ban them entirely.”
“This is why we can’t have nice things,” said Birgen with a chuckle.