Emission-free electric vehicles are slowly becoming in vogue, with models like the Chevrolet Bolt, Honda Insight, Audi e-tron and the entire Tesla fleet hitting the market.
Several area cities have helped to encourage the trend by setting up public charging stations.
It seems Waverly may be joining the bandwagon soon.
The Waverly City Council will be taking up a request from Waverly Utilities to install two electric-vehicle (EV) chargers in the city parking lot behind the Cobblestone Inn & Suites between Second and Third streets and First Avenue Southeast. The chargers will be Level II, which would fully replenish a battery from depleted in approximately 2 to 10 hours, depending on the car’s charging rate.
In a memo from WU Operations Director Curt Atkins, the board of trustees commissioned a study on EVs with DGR Engineering, based in Rock Rapids, that was done throughout 2019. Then in early 2020, the utility applied for a grant with the Iowa Department of Transportation for the implementation of recommendations, which were received Jan. 14.
The DOT informed WU that it would receive a grant that would pay for up to 90% or $15,000, whichever is less, of eligible costs for the charging stations. The funds are from Iowa’s portion of the Volkswagen Settlement Environment Mitigation Trust, a $2 billion endowment that the German automaker was forced to establish to help create a zero-emissions EV infrastructure as part of a 2016 Environmental Protection Administration ruling following allegations of its cheating on emissions tests on diesel engines.
In the letter, Atkins stated that the DOT made requirements about where the charging stations can be placed. One of those is that they must be close to amenities, which also include indoor shelter, restrooms, lighting/safety and walkability to those sites.
“Fortunately, one of the locations in the DGR Engineering study proposed has many of the amenities in place,” Atkins wrote. “The most ideal location is the City of Waverly parking lot… The nearest landmark to the proposed project is the Cobblestone Inn hotel.”
According to a timeline attached to the memo, the WU board of trustees started the process for approval of the chargers on Aug. 11 and posted bid specs on Aug. 20. The board then opened bids on Tuesday and approved the low bid afterward before submitting agreement documents to the DOT on Wednesday.
Once the council approves the project, the utilities expects to place the order for the chargers on Sept. 15, which they expect to receive within three to four weeks, while at the same time start working on the electric and fiber infrastructure for the stations. The work is projected to take a week, before the concrete around the outlets gets completed Sept. 30.
On Oct. 9, WU plans to complete the signage and parking space painting for the chargers, and then install the equipment on Oct. 16. The vendor will then inspect the stations on Nov. 6 before completing the setup and activation later that day.
Waverly Utilities would be responsible for the maintenance of the equipment.
Atkins said in the memo that EVs are expected to be more widely available over the next five years. Currently, there are 1.27 million EVs on the road in the U.S., with nearly 3.5 million units per year expected to be in operation by 2030, needing approximately 9.6 million charging ports for the 18.7 million EVs that could be on the road by 2025.
“By taking advantage of the monies from the VWSEMT, Waverly will be on the forefront of EV charging station availability and technology,” Atkins said. “WU also sees a potential economic development opportunity for the community.
“Being Waverly is located between (U.S. Highways) 218 and 63, it would be safe to assume an EV charging station would attract travelers from outside the community. Perhaps as travelers stop to top off their (electric) vehicle, this will allow our guest an opportunity to get to know Waverly a little better.”
Also on Monday’s agenda, the council will hold a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the city’s fireworks ordinance. It passed a first reading during the Aug. 17 meeting and, if unchanged, would shorten the window to use consumer-grade fireworks from two weeks to just three days during the Independence Day season — July 3-5.
The meeting will be held via Zoom videoconferencing. Input can be made by emailing or calling the city clerk, mayor or any council member (their contact information is available at waverlyia.com) or by calling 319-596-0179 during the hearing. The meeting starts at 7 p.m., and it will be broadcast on Waverly Utilities and Mediacom channel 10 as well as the city’s YouTube channel and on the Waverly Newspapers Facebook page.