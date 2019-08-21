For the better part of a year, one issue has dominated discussion among Waverly’s residents: Bremer Avenue’s conversion to three lanes.
When the Waverly City Council approved a resolution supporting the Iowa Department of Transportation’s plan to put Iowa Highway 3 between Heritage Way/20th Street Northwest and Eighth Street on the east side of the Cedar River on a “road diet” once the 2017-18 reconstruction project finished last October, dozens of opponents made their feelings known and demanded an immediate reversal.
They point to data that they believed was incomplete from the DOT in regard to crashes as well as the congestion in May and June while the Adams Parkway Bridge was closed. They worried about how it affects the downtown businesses, believing shoppers won’t want to go there.
It all came to a head on Monday, two weeks after Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas requested a discussion for a possible reconsideration be put on the agenda. Kangas was the only council member to vote against the Aug. 6, 2018, resolution.
However, the consensus of the council was to wait to make any further adjustments to the town’s main drag until a planned citywide traffic study is completed next April. That left a majority of those filling the Ivan “Ike” Ackerman City Council Chambers quietly disappointed as they exited following the discussion.
Kangas opened the discussion, as he made the request, and said that he didn’t quite understand council’s policy on resolutions. He thought any resolution or ordinance brought up for vote would need a one-year wait to be reconsidered unless a member of the prevailing side can move to do so.
He added that since Resolution 18-115a, which supported the DOT’s three-lane plans, was passed, there had been “a lot of information” that had been publicized through many forms of media or during council meetings. He said that much of the discussion centered on what was and wasn’t “real data.”
“I would like to see the data with what is the background to it as well,” Kangas said, “not just some of the numbers.
“I guess the one piece of information that jumped out to me the most in some of this census is that the discussion from the DOT coming back saying that their information on the crash reduction is based on crashes of (property loss value of) $1,500 or more. That kind of surprised me, because I don’t remember that ever coming up when they were presenting the information about crash reductions initially. They were talking about ‘crash reductions.’ The impression that was left by them with everybody that it was a general crash reduction.”He wondered if the council had received a full picture of that statistic when they made that decision a year ago. He also wondered if the “real data” could be pulled from other sources.
“I would like to have an actual sit-down and look at that in a little more detail to decide do we really need to reconsider?” he said.
One argument of the three-lane opponents — who mostly have organized to become Keep Waverly Moving, co-founded by Neighborhood Home owner and at-large City Council candidate Matt Schneider — is that “it’s only paint” and it could easily be redone.
“It’s more than just paint,” Kangas said. “There’s more that goes into that. If the council is going to hold staying to a three-lane, if that’s the way it goes, I think there needs to be clarity in the public that it isn’t just a matter of repainting it.”
He said that the other costs that need to be considered other than so many gallons of road-striping paint include resetting the stoplights — as the DOT, Waverly Utilities and consulting firm WHKS & Co. have done recently — and other traffic control measures. Plus, Kangas said the upcoming traffic study could impact any future decisions.
“It’s a lot of information that’s out there,” he concluded. “Some of it is real, some of it is one sided or slanted one way or the other, and then there’s some conspiracy theories that are completely off the wall. I’ve never received any payment for any of this. I don’t believe anybody else did, but that was one that continually keeps coming up.
“Sometimes if you don’t refute those statements or clarify them, those are able to fester a little bit more.”
Mayor Dean Soash then dialed down expectations from many in the crowd about making a decision to reconvert Bremer Avenue.
“There will be no vote (Monday),” Soash said plainly. “This is purely a discussion item.”
He added that City Attorney Bill Werger had made the interpretation that the Bremer Avenue project is finished, so if the council decides to reconvert to four lanes, it would be a new undertaking.
With that in mind, the mayor said three decisions needed to be made in taking it up again: Do they want to initiate the discussion of having a new project? When do they want to start it? What kind of data does it want to receive?
“We’re not looking for any information from anyone necessarily tonight, but that’s where it is,” Soash said.
At-Large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein said the council’s bylaws cover two types of reconsiderations, one for resolutions and one for ordinances. What the council approved was a resolution.
“Under our rules and procedures, a resolution may be reconsidered by a majority vote of all of members of council, but it can only be made by a member of the prevailing side on the original action, which did not happen,” she said.
In a memo prepared by Werger, Section 2.14 of the rules state what Weinstein said and added that the reconsideration could have been taken up on the very next meeting, Aug. 20, 2018, if one of the six voting for it had made such a motion.
However, the one-year rule that some, both on council and in the public, had hoped to trigger a possible reconsideration applies to failed ordinances and amendments, under Section 2.13.D. So, for example, reconsideration of the ordinance that would have shortened Waverly’s fireworks usage window from two weeks to just two days cannot be taken up again until after May 20, 2019, after it failed on third reading by a 3-3 tie vote.
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow had brought a list of reasons not to reconsider, but he agreed with Kangas in that the Bremer Avenue discussion has become “divisive” and “distracting.”
“If it were possible to do an unbiased study — an independent group or person to come in and do an unbiased study and take a look at the actual, historical results of moving from four-lane to three-lane… I think it would go a long way to maybe relieving some of the problems that we have,” Drenkow said.
“The biggest problem I have with that is, how do you find someone who everyone can agree on is unbiased to do the study?”
He added that as a policy issue, it’s a good idea to look at Bremer Avenue again, but not until after the traffic study is complete. That way, the Cedar River Parkway — which was to open less than 15 hours after the discussion in the council chambers — is factored in.
Earlier during public comments — which are designed to be for items not on the agenda — Schneider, the Keep Waverly Moving founder, was talking about a housing study that the council has the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG) do that he bridged to the discussion over Bremer Avenue.
“Is it a study that is done to get a desired outcome?” Schneider asked. “Nationally, I have a few concerns about what I’m seeing.
“At this point, I’ve seen dozens of botched traffic studies that have been authored to get a desired outcome, and I’m seeing the same thing in housing.”
However, Waldstein disagreed with her expected Nov. 5 opponent in the municipal election about doing a study with a desired outcome.
“I think we all take our jobs seriously, and we try to do the best we can,” she said. “We get the best information we can. We don’t have any desired outcomes, except for what we believe in our best judgment, and not everybody’s going to agree with every one of us all of the time that we think is for the public good.
“To attribute anything less than that and even more nefarious than that to us is just not appropriate.”
Drenkow asked City Engineer/Public Works Director Mike Cherry whether the traffic study would address the three-versus-four-lane issue. Cherry said that it would evaluate the configuration’s effectiveness, including the measures the city has implemented to make it work.
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen suggested that the study should also include how quickly someone can travel from one city limit to another along Highway 3.
“This study should have new numbers based on our current configuration,” Birgen said.
“I think that we will have the opportunity to say, ‘What do we want to make sure this traffic study includes.’ That should be part of the discussion that Tim might be leading us toward. I think that having too much of an in-depth discussion before this study is done is probably not a good use of time.”
He later broke out his persona as a Wartburg College mathematics professor to state that the council should use old numbers and manipulated data to reapply them to the current situation.
“That is bad math and bad statistics,” he said. “It leads to confirmation bias. You’ve got to set your standards before you collect your data. Going back afterwards is just asking for trouble.”
Ward 2 Councilman Dan McKenzie said he supported Kangas’ desire to bring the matter back up, but he questioned the timing.
“I understand the rationale or the underlying goal here,” McKenzie said, “but the frustrating thing for me has been, through this whole process, it needed to be started before we got done with construction is the alternate theories that were out there.
“It’s almost that bell has been rung, I don’t know how you’d unring it.”
He talked about the grumblings that City Council was not acting at the behest of the majority of the citizens, then later city officials were being “paid off by the DOT.”
“How do you disprove that other than opening my checkbook up and showing folks that there’s no hidden money anywhere,” he quipped.
After that, he listed several other conspiracy theories involving international fire codes, emergency response and accident figures.
“Finally, the individual that was raising the (crash numbers) question shared his numbers, and very quickly, it was pointed out he wasn’t even using the website correctly to put his numbers together,” McKenzie said. “Once he figured out his information was incorrect, we got an email to that effect, but then it turned into, ‘Well, the numbers might be right, but I don’t agree with how they’re put together.’”
Mayor Soash told the council he received an email from a concerned citizen stating that his children were being bullied because they felt Bremer Avenue was safer as a three-lane road.
“There’s absolutely no call anywhere in this society for anyone to, as a parent, to instill their opinion in their children to pass on and do that,” Soash said. “We tried to combat the divisiveness in this community, and that’s a statement that’s absolutely has no place and will divide the community as quick as anything.”