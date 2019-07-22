A Waverly couple is making a real difference in the lives of dogs with a donation intended to improve the look, feel and functionality of the city’s dog park.
Brian and Janadene Harvey gifted $35,000 to Waverly for the construction of a 1,400-foot long cement sidewalk in the park. Work started in mid June and is now completed.
“The path is a wonderful asset to the park,” said Garret Riordan, Waverly’s director of Leisure Services.
He said it would enable dog owners “to get farther out into the large dog area to observe and engage with their furry friends.”
The Harveys have also pledged an additional $15,000 for the building of a dog shelter next year.
“We are grateful for Brian and Janadene’s generosity,” Riordan said. “The large dog area has been reopened, so be sure to come out and enjoy its newest amenity.”