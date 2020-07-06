Beverly and Jim Conklin spent a quiet July 4th this year.
The Waverly couple, who live in a tree-lined neighborhood along 23rd Street Northwest, keep themselves to themselves for the most part.
Relatively recent transplants to town from an acreage between Waverly and Plainfield, where they spent 54 years, they settled in their new home five years ago.
Since then, they have made it their own, fixing the area around the big rock in the front lawn, putting a cozy patio in the back and creating another one on the front, bordered by a small white fence.
For most of their lives, the Conklins enjoyed the acreage and the house they had built there.
But as the years went by, Jim retired from Hawkeye Steel in Waterloo and Beverly from the radiology department at the Rohlf Memorial Clinic in Waverly, which is now part of UnityPoint Health.
Relocating to Waverly, where their sons, Bob, Mark and the late Todd Conklin, attended school, seemed like the right thing to do, especially because Mark lives in town.
It was not an easy step, especially for Beverly, who loved the space on the acreage, but gradually, she got used to the idea of moving to town.
“I came,” she said.
They bought 20 small patriotic flags and using material from tomato cages, Jim fashioned a tip that could be placed in the ground.
Then they planted the flags in front of their neighbors’ homes up and down the street.
They hoped the gesture would uplift everyone’s spirits.
And it did more than that.
It also encouraged some of the neighbors who they had just said “hello” to as they walk their dogs past their home, to stop by and meet them.
Connie Ramker, one of the neighbors, was so touched by the good will of the Conklins that she knocked on their door to express her gratitude and introduce herself.
“They are such wonderful neighbors,” Ramker said.
It was a great opportunity for some neighborly chat as well.
At first, the Conklins were not sure exactly how the flags idea would be interpreted, but the warm response of their immediate community warmed their hearts, too.
“I grew up in a family that we decorated for every holiday, and we have always done it,” Beverly said. “My uncle in Charles City did this for 40 years, and we thought it would be a good idea. Everybody seemed very pleased that we put them up…”