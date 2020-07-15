He’s got a distinctive voice.
And he knows how to use it to make a difference.
So far, Waverly rapper Rebel Rodomez, a signed artist with Sound Alive/Sony Music, has used his songs and storytelling talent to entertain his fans around the world, earning, with his latest album, “Boston Ave,” two coveted nominations in the genre — Album of the Year and Artist of the Year in 2020 by Golden Age Hip Hop and Raw Side Hip Hop.
But if you have never heard of Rebel, who was featured in a front-page article by Waverly Newspapers in August of 2018, or if rap is not your kind of music, you may know Heath Moore, the father of two, who has worked as an analyst for CUNA Mutual in town, and is also among the company’s top performers.
The artist’s voice and the father’s experiences will now enrich the workings of Waverly’s first Diversity and Human Equity Task Force, which Mayor Adam Hoffman has assembled as per the city’s strategic plan, albeit 22 months later than expected.
The council will vote on the commission on July 20, and Councilwoman Heather Beaufore, who delivered impassioned remarks on the need for the commission at the end of the July 6 meeting just before Hoffman called for its creation, will serve as the council liaison.
Except for a recently opened center for kids in Ghana, named after his late mother, The Annie B. Moore Learning Center, serving on the task force is the first time that Heath has ever considered taking any part in a public entity, a big step for the otherwise private man.
Since he moved to Waverly in 2001, Heath has kept to himself, focusing on his work and family duties, and living his creative and rebellious nature into the virtual world, gaining popularity overseas, much more than he ever did in this country, let alone his community.
Organizers of different music fests in the area never invited him to perform, he says, but he didn’t seek the local spotlight either.
Part of him wondered why the only Black artist in town was never tapped for his talent, as many young kids around here know his music, and that could mean a large, paying crowd at the concert, with the cash register emitting music to the ears of any event organizer.
But a much bigger part of him took comfort in the fact that it was simpler for Heath and Rebel to exist in two different universes, and that arrangement has worked comfortably for a couple of decades.
However, in the last few months, with demonstrations for racial justice all over the world, and pressures heaped on by a global coronavirus pandemic, Heath, the father, and Rebel, the music artist, seem to have moved closer together.
What Rebel sings about in his latest album, “Boston Ave,” about growing up in Waterloo in a single-parent family, now suddenly has come to resonate with a much wider audience than he ever thought possible, propelling him to sell over 200,000 copies of the album.
What he could only express through music, was now getting traction in conversations around the dinner table and at the lawn of the Bremer County Courthouse, where for several Sundays this summer, families and neighbors, including at least three council members, held signs in support of Black Lives Matter, in solidarity with the movement.
Adding to Heath’s decision to move from a private citizen to an advocate for diversity in Waverly was a local event that he could relate to as a parent.
Reported racial slurs at the June 27 game between the local baseball team and Charles City, directed against the only Black member of the Comets, Jeremiah Chapman, thrust the Waverly-Shell Rock School District, and the town, into the national spotlight, including reporting by CNN and other national and local news outlets.
The negative coverage and its underlying causes, however, prompted the mayor to move forward expeditiously with the task force.
For Heath, it was a moment of self-reflection and discovery, and a realization that he could no longer remain silent and invisible.
“I’m on board with the movement,” he said.
He should know, because he lived it, both as a son and now as a parent.
His son, Camry, had been the beneficiary of a school system which allowed him to take advantage of opportunities and position him to get ready for college. Camry received a full ride scholarship to William Penn University in Oskaloosa, but ended up transferring to Wartburg, from where he graduated in 2020.
His daughter, Trinidee, who plays basketball on the W-SR team, is an incoming junior, a 4.0 student and has so many aspirations that it is understandably hard for her to land on just one dream for now.
Looking back on the opportunities his children have had, today as then, Heath believes he made the right decision to move to Waverly, as the academic excellence of the district is the envy of many.
But all along, he knew what it feels like to be the single Black person as an adult or a kid. When he coached the Little League in town, for several years as his son was going through it, they both felt it, as they were the only ones who looked different.
When in 2014 he coached the high school baseball team in the spring, he was still the only Black coach.
“Waverly has shown that quality and had no problem with me as a Black man coaching their team,” he said.
When W-SR won the baseball state championship in 2015, the first one in the school’s history, Camry was the “only Black kid playing in the whole (Northeast Iowa Conference),” Heath said.
As a coach, Heath’s experiences with colleagues and the families in town have been positive.
But as a parent, on away games in the conference, they can be summed up with some suspicious looks and mumbled curses.
One particular situation during a baseball game in a neighboring community, which ended up involving the local cop, still makes his blood boil.
The fact that this memory cannot be laid to rest with time, motivates Heath to speak out today, as he is worried that it happens to other kids and parents who do not have the courage or the platform to voice their frustrations and work to make a difference.
“I have been in Jeremiah’s shoes,” Heath said of the Charles City player. “I have been Black, and the only Black in several events for a long time, so I know the feeling.”
Individual acts of intolerance aside, Heath is worried about systemic racism and how it is being perpetrated without challenges and even without awareness that it is happening.
He has thought of practical ways to counter it, and plans to advocate on them as a member of the commission.
One idea is to offer open enrollment in the school district, so parents from other areas, including Waterloo, may wish to drive the distance in exchange for a good education and future for their children.
This approach, he argues, will diversify not just the student population in Waverly, but also the conference in which the team plays.
Meanwhile, underscoring the fact that racism is learned, Heath has this advice for readers:
“Make sure you don’t become that person in the crowd,” he said. “It’s OK to be smarter than your parents.”