The Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Main Street staff will be at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Wednesday, Aug. 14. The community of Waverly, along with Wartburg College, will be on display at Booth No. 311 in the Varied Industries Building.
Staff will be handing out Waverly merchandise and materials, sharing information to promote the community and always enjoy visiting with individuals who have connections to Waverly. The Waverly booth partners with other Main Street Iowa communities to be represented during the Iowa State Fair.