Brookwood Park is a large area along the Cedar River, south of the Green Bridge on Sixth Avenue Southeast. This park features walking trails and a non-motorized boat ramp, and is also the location of Waverly’s Disc Golf Course.
The Disc Golf Course was added to the park in the early 2000s. It is a nine-hole course with both short and long tees. While Disc Golf may not be as popular as it once was, the course is still used often by locals that enjoy the sport.
This summer the course received new baskets on several of the holes. After the spring flood of 2018, many of the baskets were ruined beyond repair, it was time to replace them. There are future plans to update the tee pads as well, however not in 2020.
If you’ve not given Disc Golf a try, grab a disc and some friends and make a trip to Brookwood Park to experience this fun activity offered by the Waverly Leisure Services Department.