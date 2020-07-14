The Waverly Exchange Club announced their yearly awards during a meeting July 9 at Wartburg College, the first in-person meeting in four months.
Waverly Exchange Club “Rookie of the Year” is Linda Brandt. As a new member, she has gone above and beyond in her contributions to our club.
“Waverly Exchangite of the Year” is James Perry who has taken over the treasurer position for the club. He has done so much in spearheading the organization of our budget and spending.
Also during the meeting, Adam Folkerts took over as the club’s new president, taking over from past president Colleen Miller. The 2020-21 executive board was also sworn in as well.
The July 9 meeting was the Waverly Exchange Club’s first in person since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The members appreciated Wartburg College for allowing them to use both ballrooms so social distancing can be practiced. There was also a voluntary mask wearing rule. Some members chose to continue using Zoom to attend the meeting.
It was also announced that the Waverly Exchange Club was named the 2020 Outstanding Club in the Lakes and Prairies Exchange Club District, which covers Iowa and Minnesota. It’s the second time the Waverly club has earned the award, the last being in 2015.