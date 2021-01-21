The Waverly Exchange Club recently honored five individuals as Students of the Month for the first half of the school year. Below is information about each student:
September: Tyler Orman
Tyler Orman, son of Eric and Andrea Orman, was Waverly Exchange Club’s September Student of the Month. Tyler has a 4.0 grade-point average and is a member of the National Honor Society. He also is an avid water skier and participates with the Waterhawks ski team. Tyler plans to attend Iowa State majoring computer engineering.
October: Emma Seward
Emma Seward, daughter of Matt and Jennifer Seward, was honored as the October Student of the Month. Emma is a four-sport athlete participating in cross-country, basketball, track and wrestling. She is a member of the National Honor Society and participates in choir, musicals, the Clean and Green Club, Creating Unity Club, SADD, FCA and Respect Retreats. She plans to attend the University of Iowa and double major in Environmental Policy and Political Science with hopes of becoming an environmental lawyer.
November: Jennifer Zeng
Jennifer Zeng, daughter of Robert Zeng and Jane Zhang, was honored as the November Student of the Month. Jennifer received a National AP Scholar Award and has a 3.937 GPA with a difficult course load. She is an accomplished violinist, sitting first chair in the W-SR Orchestra and has been chosen for the All-State Orchestra. She plans to major in biology/pre-medicine at a university yet to be determined.
December: Donovan and Jonathan Wessel
Donovan and Jonathan Wessel, twin sons of Greg and Angie Wessel, were honored as the December Students of the Month. Both are 4.0 students and have been involved all four years in choir, musicals, football, soccer and state speech. Donovan would like to study architecture or business/marketing and Jonathan plans to study architecture or business/finance.