Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Exchange Club

The Waverly Exchange Club, along with our EXCEL club, our youth sponsored Exchange club, is sponsoring “#Curbside4RCommunity.”

The program is an idea that encourages the whole community to promote our local restaurants during the month of February. The club’s goal is to bring at least $5,000 into the restaurants of Waverly throughout the month.

Take-out lunches or dinners, also called curbside dining, is a way to safely eat out while supporting our local restaurants. The Exchange Club is asking individuals and families during the month of February to order take-out meals from any of the restaurants and tell the restaurant when you pay that you are participating in “#Curbside4RCommunity.” Spread the love.

Trending Food Videos