The Waverly Exchange Club recently inducted officers for the coming year.
The officers are: president, Noel Fry; president-elect, Jeff Magsamen; treasurer, Sheila Kittleson; secretary. Janeen Stewart; and past president, Adam Folkerts.
Board members are Dave Carlson, Len Jentz, Ed Klamfoth, Dan McKenzie, Gregg Piehl and Ken Winter.
The club wishes to thank the community for its support of its major fundraisers: Best Dam Run, Girls Basketball Tournament (not held last year), Holiday Cash Giveaway, and Golf Tournament. Despite the challenging year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club was able to donate more than $31,000 back to various community organizations and projects.
To learn more about Exchange membership, e-mail waverlyexchangeclub@gmail.com.