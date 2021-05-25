The Waverly Exchange Club won several awards at the annual Lakes & Prairies District Exchange Convention, held virtually May 15.
Waverly Exchange was named Outstanding Club in the District for the second year in a row and was one of seven clubs to earn the National Service Award in recognition of its work across all four Exchange project areas: Americanism, Community Service, Youth Programs and Child Abuse Prevention. The Lakes and Prairies District is comprised of 18 clubs in Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska.
Waverly Exchange successfully took on challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and had a stellar year for activities, membership, and fundraising. In 2020-21, the club donated more than $25,000 to a variety of community organizations. The club has 57 active members and was recognized as the only club in the district with membership growth this year.
The club also was recognized for Outstanding Club Facebook Page, and member Dave Arns was inducted into the Lakes and Prairies District Hall of Fame, which celebrates memberships of at least 25 years and significant contributions to clubs. A member since 1992, Arns has served as Waverly Exchange president and has coordinated the club’s Student of the Month awards and girls basketball tournament for many years.
McKenna Burgess, Waverly-Shell Rock senior and the club’s nomination for student ACE Award (Accepting the Challenge of Excellence), was selected as the district recipient. The award recognizes high school students who have overcome significant challenges and adversities to succeed in school and life.