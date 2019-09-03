Since 2011, the Waverly Community Sharing Garden has grown and donated many thousands of pounds of healthy and nutritious vegetables and fruit for food-insecure families and area church meals.
The garden is located on Second Street and Fifth Avenue Southwest, while the orchard is one block south, just east of the bowling alley. This large project relies on grants, in-kind donations, and volunteers during the growing season.
Volunteers are appreciated, with work hours at Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., and Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. The Waverly Exchange Club members have been very helpful. For questions, donations, or volunteering, contact Ron Lenth at the Bremer County Extension office for Iowa State University at 319-882-4275.