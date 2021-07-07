Hazel Steege loves to read.
But on June 26, the 10-year-old Waverly girl won her first essay writing competition based on reading.
The quiet and thoughtful soon-to-be fifth-grader became the first Waverly recipient of the Little Miss Laura title.
Created in 1976 to honor the legacy of Laura Ingalls Wilder, the pioneer author best known for a series of children’s books on early settlers’ lives, including “The Little House on the Prairie,” the award recognizes the writing and character of children between the ages of 9 and 11, who find inspiration in the books.
Hazel’s accomplishment makes her the 45th recipient of the honor.
The three-judge panel at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Park and Museum in Burr Oak found Hazel’s essay and her presentation during the interview to best represent the values espoused by the real Laura in the 1800s.
Beth Olson, the director of the museum, told me that over the years, applicants have written about Laura’s courage, about the similarities and differences they find in the stories she crafted as compared to their own lives, and especially in relation to pets.
Hazel chose a similar approach, but the focus of her essay was on bravery. In the text which is printed here as a sidebar, she listed the reasons why she admired Laura.
She said she was now reading the fifth book in the series.
In her first live interview with Waverly Newspaper, Hazel proved herself to be a girl of character and charisma.
Dressed from head to toe in pioneer attire, which her mom, Stephenie, had purchased for the occasion, Hazel was true to herself as she read the essay, and then answered questions on camera.
Shy on first blush, and in the presence of her mom, and younger sister, Autumn, 7, she gradually relaxed and thought on her feet as she answered questions about her reading habits and her writing.
Just like the Laura she admired, Hazel overcame each challenge as it came in her thoughtfully quiet way.
It took courage to believe that she can write her first essay, do the research and find examples in the books that illustrated the main argument, and then enter a competition that required her to answer questions from the judges.
In addition to the writing, the judges had to decide if the contestant is capable of fulfilling the duties that come with the title — namely, to promote the legacy of Laura Ingalls Wilder, and attend events hosted by the museum for a year.
Wilder started the first book in the series when she was 65 years old as a reflection on her childhood.
The characters in the series reflect the time when she was 9, in 1876, the year her family left their homestead in Walnut Grove, Minnesota, after a two-year plague of grasshoppers destroyed their livelihood and doomed them to hunger.
In search of sustenance, the family ended up in Burr Oak, to help a close friend, William Steadman, manage a hotel he owned there called the Masters Hotel.
Situated along the banks of Silver Creek, the town at the time counted about 800 residents, and the travelers staying at the hotel daily — estimated to be between 200 and 300 — kept the hotel staff busy with their needs ranging from food to washing clothes to providing water and fodder for the horses.
The Burr Oak museum today is Laura’s only childhood home that remains on its original site.
What Laura’s challenges and lifestyle mean in the 1870s and ‘80s to a 10-year-old in 2021, is aptly expressed in Hazel’s essay.
Some of Laura’s actions — like standing in front of an ox called Pete, making him pull out the leg he had stuck in the dugout house, and run straight back into the barn — made it into the text. Other exploits remained etched in her mind, but she exercised good editorial judgment in leaving them out, often an agonizing decision for a writer.
But beyond the writing, the overall experience of viewing the past from the prism of the present allowed Hazel to reach some important conclusions about bravery, namely that it sometimes gets you in trouble and that truth-telling is a matter of bravery as well.
Hazel took her time composing the essay, but she learned that writing is empowering with the freedom it gives the author.
“It sometimes can be fun because you have to research it and then you have to write it down in your own words,” she said.
Among Hazel’s character qualities is her innate modesty. It is telling that she has not bragged to her friends about her title, but many of them are likely to find out about it as they will see her in local parades, giving out candy, and standing in as proof that the legacy of Laura Ingalls Wilder lives on.
In her first public appearance during the Independence Day parade in Shell Rock on Saturday, Hazel rode in a red Mustang, seated on a quilt in the back of the convertible, waving at parade-goers. Her grandma, Marijo drove the car and her mom, Stephenie, sat in the passenger seat. The continuity implied by the three generations of women, especially in the context of Hazel’s role as an ambassador of the pioneer author, may have been lost on bystanders, but not on this editor.
Asked what the whole experience means to her, Hazel said:
“It feels good,” she said.