Call to Order:
Roll Call: (Abram, Burrell, Jones, Reusche, Thorson)
Approve Minutes:
Regular Business:
1. Tour of Golf Course
Director’s Report:
Staff Report:
• Course Staff
• Golf Pro
Chairperson’s Report:
Communications:
• WAGOCO Adjournment:
Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy skies late. High near 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
TORNADO WATCH 639 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA GRUNDY HARDIN JASPER MARSHALL POWESHIEK STORY TAMA IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA BUTLER CERRO GORDO FRANKLIN WORTH IN NORTHEAST IOWA BLACK HAWK BREMER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ALLISON, AMES, APLINGTON, CEDAR FALLS, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, ELDORA, GLADBROOK, GREENE, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER, HAMPTON, IOWA FALLS, MANLY, MARSHALLTOWN, MASON CITY, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, PARKERSBURG, REINBECK, SHELL ROCK, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAVERLY, AND WELLSBURG. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... A FEW TORNADOES POSSIBLE. SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE. SCATTERED LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 1.5 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BREMER...NORTHEASTERN GRUNDY AND BUTLER COUNTIES... AT 749 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR NASHUA, OR 11 MILES NORTHWEST OF WAVERLY, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...TRAINED WEATHER SPOTTERS. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WAVERLY, ALLISON, PARKERSBURG, CLARKSVILLE, SHELL ROCK, GREENE, PLAINFIELD, STOUT, FREDERIKA, ALLISON MUNICIPAL AIRPORT AND WAVERLY MUNICIPAL AIRPORT.
