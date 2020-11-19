The last day for golf at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course is tentatively scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20.
On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Pro Shop will begin its offseason hours, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Friday, with the exception of the Thanksgiving holiday. For the holiday, the Pro Shop will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and open noon-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.
Join us all week Nov. 24-27 for our annual Black Friday Sale in the Pro Shop. Thanks for another great season.
Contact the Pro Shop at 319-352-1530 or visit us online at www.waverlygolf.com.