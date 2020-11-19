Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly Golf Course

The Waverly Municipal Golf Course will close Nov. 20 for the season.

The last day for golf at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course is tentatively scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Pro Shop will begin its offseason hours, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Friday, with the exception of the Thanksgiving holiday. For the holiday, the Pro Shop will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and open noon-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.

Join us all week Nov. 24-27 for our annual Black Friday Sale in the Pro Shop. Thanks for another great season.

Contact the Pro Shop at 319-352-1530 or visit us online at www.waverlygolf.com.