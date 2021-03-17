The Waverly Municipal Golf Course officially opened for the 2021 season March 10, according to its website.
The first golfer of the season was Alyssa Olsgaard, who teed off at 10 a.m. March 10.
The golf course was open for three days but, because of the recent snow storm, it closed March 14 and has not been open since. According to Garret Riordan, director of Waverly Leisure Services, the earliest the golf course could reopen would be Sunday, depending the weather.
Because of the colder weather, there was not a traditional first group of people that teed off on the first day the course opened.
A progressive 18-hole public course, the Waverly Golf Course had $1.5 million of improvements in 2002,” according to its website. New greens, tees, sand, ponds and renovated fairways made a good course even better. In 2007, cart paths were completely redone and in 2010 two beautiful new holes were added to replace two holes on property sold to the Waverly Health Center.