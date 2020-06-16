Waverly Head Start, located at 1805 North Horton Road, is still accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year.
Head Start, operated by Northeast Iowa Community Action, is a free full day preschool program that offers a safe and nurturing environment while providing fun and active learning. Qualified teachers are eager to partner with families to provide the best possible preschool experience for children who are 3 and 4 years old.
Head Start services are funded by federal and state grants and are free for families who qualify. Transportation is available in some areas. Nutritious meals and snacks are provided by the CACFP program. This institution is an equal opportunity provider
Additional supportive services are provided through your local Northeast Iowa Community Action Family Service Office. For more information on services available for children and families, please contact the Bremer County Family Service Office at 319-352-4532 or visit www.neicac.org