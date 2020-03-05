Six members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named January/February Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.
Betsie Frey, of Cedar Falls, pharmacy, was recognized for the value of Compassion. She recently helped a Veteran who needed to start insulin therapy for his diabetes. After several phone calls and arrangements with all the services involved, she was able to get him the supplies he needed. Her nominator wrote, “But most importantly, she spent time engaging in conversation with this Veteran and thanked him for his service to his country.”
Jon Post, of Waverly, information systems, and Jodi Reitmajer, of Waverly, medical spa, were recognized for the value of Enthusiasm. Their nominator commented, “These two have been the chairs of the Engagement council and have done so much work. I know they did so much groundwork to make our events great for the employees at WHC.”
Leann Hoffman, of Waterloo, community relations, was recognized for the value of Excellence. She goes above and beyond during open enrollment for Medicare Part D. Her nominator wrote, “Leann is always welcoming to our SHIIP volunteers and all of their questions. Leann puts in countless hours for this program and the volunteers and all of the customers are so very thankful!”
Teri Kohls, of Waterloo, information systems, was recognized for the value of Innovation. She recently partnered with the pharmacy to create a specialized report they needed for quality reporting. Her nominator wrote, “Thank you Teri for all your extra time and energy you spent making this report happen!”
Jodi Geerts, of New Hampton, administration, was recognized for the value of Leadership. She has worked tirelessly to help evaluate the quality of the care we provide to our patients, as well as support our caregivers at all levels. Her nominator stated, “It’s exciting to me to see the steps forward we are making as an organization to ensure we are providing high quality, person-centered health care and I feel Jodi is a driving force behind it.”
WHC has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations for the WHC Spotlight on Values honors. Nominations can be submitted online at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ThankYou or at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.