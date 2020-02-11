The Waverly Health Center Auxiliary is now accepting applications for its annual scholarships. These scholarships are to be awarded to persons within the Waverly Health Center service area who have graduated high school and have completed or are completing one year of education in a health career field.
Selection is based on scholastic standing as well as financial needs of the applicant. An Auxiliary committee will choose this year’s recipients and award $12,000 in scholarships. These scholarships are funded by the WHC Auxiliary projects such as the Gift Garden, Fundraisers ($6 Sale, linens, Scrubs, Collective Goods, Nutman), and membership dues.
The deadline for submitting an application is April 17, 2020. The link to apply is https://waverlyhealthcenter.org/downl...ication/For further information, please contact: Marv Orth, (319) 239-6619 or Melinda Pitt, WHC Volunteer Services Manager, at 319 483-4076 or MPitt@waverlyhealthcenter.org.