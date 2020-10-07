As Jim Atty politely put it Tuesday afternoon, 2020 has been “a unique year.”
The CEO of Waverly Health Center made the remark about how COVID-19 has affected the community as well as the hospital he runs. That includes how a May groundbreaking ceremony for the current $36-million expansion project had to be severely limited in scope.
The virus’ effects continue to this day, as about two dozen attendees, including Waverly city and hospital officials, supporters and representatives of contractors, had to be socially distanced for a beam signing ceremony in the Tendrils Rooftop Garden.
Every speaker had to apply hand sanitizer before taking the microphone. Signers also had to do the same prior to taking one of the four Sharpie markers to sign the white-primed I-beam that will be installed soon into the new building that will soon house the emergency department and enlarged clinic spaces.
But the pandemic didn’t dull the enthusiasm behind the project among the community. WHC Foundation chairman John Johnston announced the $2 million fundraising campaign will enter a public phase after private donations amassed a vast majority of the goal — $1.6 million.
“It’s exciting times, it’s challenging times, but the neat part is, this is about the fourth major building project that we’ve been on,” Johnston said, referring also to Dr. Susan Vallem, the chairwoman of the hospital’s board of trustees.
“Oh, at least,” Vallem interjected with some laughter. “At least, I think so.”
“We started one years ago for a million dollars, and it was over budget,” Johnston continued. “We declined to accept it until the following year, and we were under budget, so we went ahead for a million dollars. Here we are, $37 million, unbelievable. But the beauty part, look at what we have and what the community has, and look at the patient care that we have and the specialists that we have. Unbelievable!”
Johnston said that donors have been very generous so far into the building project, including those who donate a portion of their estates for the hospital.
“The unique part is that the Waverly community has always been a giver,” he said. “The more we give, the more we get back. It’s always the case. We all move forward as a better place to live.”
The campaign, called “Beyond the Building,” will allow supporters to contribute whatever amount they want in whatever method they wish — including in honor or in memory of someone or being anonymous. Donors will also be recognized on a donor wall in the main concourse where the current building meets the expansion.
There are 10 levels that will be recognized, with names of those levels to be determined. They include those less than $100, then up to $500, $1,000, $5,000, $10,000, $25,000, $50,000, $100,000 and $250,000, and more than a quarter-million. Additionally, those who donate $10,000 and up can have additional recognition throughout the center.
For more information on the capital campaign, contact Emily Neuendorf at 319-483-1404 or email foundation@waverlyhealthcenter.org.
Atty, the CEO, said in his opening remarks that the hospital has worked hard to meet the community’s health needs following the onset of COVID-19, but WHC hasn’t been immune to the virus.
“When we had our groundbreaking, we were not able to celebrate the undertaking of our new project with our community,” Atty said. “Today, however, we are excited to invite our community to officially be a part of the next evolution of Waverly Health Center.
“This project will transform our hospital into one that will allow our community more access to services and our staff a more efficient workspace.”
Atty added that the work on the project would not be possible without the continued support of the Waverly community, and he thanked everyone for that.
The project includes 30,000 square feet of new building space and 40,000 square feet being renovated. In addition to the new emergency department, construction will create more family practice and specialty clinic spaces and easier navigation within and around the hospital.
Atty and Chief Operating Officer Heidi Solheim showcased a video that gave a virtual tour of how the facility would look when completed next year.
Mayor Adam Hoffman said the expansion will help improve the hospital’s services to the community.
“The groundbreaking that happened earlier this year marked a pivotal moment where we are taking that first step towards foundation and footings and taking a firm stance in what we have here and making it better,” Hoffman said.
“As we approach signing a beam today, it further demonstrates the strength and durability in our hospital and health care infrastructure here in our community holds for us. When this beam is put into place, it further completes that puzzle of making us more robust, and that’s what we can take pride in.”
Vallem, the trustee board chair, has been involved with WHC in some capacity for more than 50 years, she said. That includes being a patient and working as a social worker.
“My heartfelt thanks to all of you, to our hospital administration, to our fabulous, fabulous staff, the City of Waverly and the surrounding communities for helping us to continue to be building for you and continuing to provide what we think is fantastic service for all of the communities,” Vallem said.
As with many construction projects, WHC’s project had a bit of a disruption. As Jeff Thode, a leader of the hospital’s facilities team, was preparing to sign the beam, Solheim told of one hiccup that happened during site prep.
“Jeff gets to do a lot of troubleshooting,” Solheim said as Thode was approaching the front. “It’s been a busy week for a lack of a better term.
“I’m surprised with a campus this big, it’s very easy to have things not marked the way they should. One of the days for the pre-work for utilities, one of the contractors hit one of the water mains out here. So, we shut down water for about half of our building that day. It’s always great to exercise our emergency operations plan.”
Atty reiterated that he hoped that those who attended Tuesday’s event would have been able to come in May for the groundbreaking but couldn’t due to the 10-person limit at the time for gatherings.
“Waverly Health Center has been a part of this community for a very, very long time,” he said. “I’m extremely excited to see all of the names that are on (the beam) and all of the names that are going to be on here and just know that all of you are going to be a part of this building as well.”