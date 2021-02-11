Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly Health Center has filed their annual audit report with the Office of Auditor of State. The Health Center reported the following summarized financial results for the year ended June 30, 2020:

Net patient service revenue $54,655,544

Other revenue $2,852,363

All other net, including investment income, interest and amortization expense, transfer from Foundation and other $3,780,264

Total Revenues $61,288,171

Total revenues had increased by 5.3% from the prior year.

Nursing service expenses $13,479,824

Other professional service expenses $24,708,884

General service expenses $2,963,693

Fiscal and administrative and unassigned expenses $17,176,579

Provision for depreciation expense $2,297,914

Total expenses $60,626,894

Total expenses had increased by 4.2% from the prior year.

A copy of the audit report is available for review in the office of the Auditor of State and the Health Center’s Chief Financial Officer’s office.

