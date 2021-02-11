Waverly Health Center has filed their annual audit report with the Office of Auditor of State. The Health Center reported the following summarized financial results for the year ended June 30, 2020:
Net patient service revenue $54,655,544
Other revenue $2,852,363
All other net, including investment income, interest and amortization expense, transfer from Foundation and other $3,780,264
Total Revenues $61,288,171
Total revenues had increased by 5.3% from the prior year.
Nursing service expenses $13,479,824
Other professional service expenses $24,708,884
General service expenses $2,963,693
Fiscal and administrative and unassigned expenses $17,176,579
Provision for depreciation expense $2,297,914
Total expenses $60,626,894
Total expenses had increased by 4.2% from the prior year.
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the office of the Auditor of State and the Health Center’s Chief Financial Officer’s office.