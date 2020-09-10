Waverly Health Center (WHC) will hold a “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?” presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Dr. J. Matthew Glascock – WHC General Surgery Clinic, will present. Plan to attend if your weight has:
• caused health problems.
• caused emotional pain.
• prevented you from taking part in social and physical activities.
This event is free and open to all. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
Registration is requested at 319-352-8033.