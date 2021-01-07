Waverly Health Center (WHC) will hold a “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?” presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, via Google Meet.
Dr. J. Matthew Glascock – WHC General Surgery Clinic, will present. Plan to attend if your weight has:
• caused health problems.
• caused emotional pain.
• prevented you from taking part in social and physical activities.
Registration is requested at 319-352-8033.
How to participate:
• By Google Meet: meet.google.com/xhq-ztnn-qwx
• By Phone: 1 617-675-4444 PIN: 982 455 121 8923#