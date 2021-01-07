Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly Health Center (WHC) will hold a “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?” presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, via Google Meet.

Dr. J. Matthew Glascock – WHC General Surgery Clinic, will present. Plan to attend if your weight has:

• caused health problems.

• caused emotional pain.

• prevented you from taking part in social and physical activities.

Registration is requested at 319-352-8033.

How to participate:

• By Google Meet: meet.google.com/xhq-ztnn-qwx

• By Phone: 1 617-675-4444‬ PIN: ‪982 455 121 8923#‬

