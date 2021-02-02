Waverly Health Center (WHC) will hold a “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?” presentation on Thursday, February 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. via Google Meet.
Dr. J. Matthew Glascock – WHC General Surgery Clinic, will present. Plan to attend if your weight has:
• caused health problems.
• caused emotional pain.
• prevented you from taking part in social and physical activities.
Registration is requested at (319) 352-8033.
How to participate:
• By Google Meet: meet.google.com/vyy-kpkn-hck
• By Phone: 1 (617) 675-4444 PIN: 858 774 211 4198#