Waverly Health Center will offer its monthly Speakers Series from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden or via Google Meet.
Mindy Ellsworth, RDN, LD, CDCES, diabetes program coordinator, will discuss how modest lifestyle changes related to nutrition and weight loss can help reduce the risk of diabetes.
• To join by Google Meet: meet.google.com/fmb-fszy-uzw
• To join by phone: 1 617-675-4444 PIN: 430 999 690 5772#
Social distancing will take place, masks are required and attendees will be screened.
Event is free and open to the public. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
To learn more, call 319-483-1360.